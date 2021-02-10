A_S Gaming's Free Fire UID, K/D ratio, and stats in February 2021

Sahil Rana, aka A_S Gaming, is one of the most popular and prominent names in the Indian Free Fire community. He is a very successful and popular YouTuber, mainly known for his Free Fire related gameplay videos and contents.

He is one of the best content creators and currently boasts 8.24 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.

This article looks through his in-game stats.

A_S Gaming's Free Fire ID, and stats

A_S Gaming's Free Fire ID is 169525329.

Lifetime stats

Sahil has played 7480 squad matches and has been victorious in 1135 of them, having a win rate of 15.17%. With 18973 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 2.99.

The popular YouTuber has also played 2163 duo games and has bagged 295 victories, translating to a win rate of 13.63%. He boasts 5840 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.13.

The internet star has also played 2100 solo matches and has won 229 of them, maintaining a win rate of 10.90%. In the process, he has killed 6236 eliminations with a K/D ratio of 3.33.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, A_S Gaming has played 198 squad games and has 33 wins, translating to a win rate of 16.66%. He has secured 642 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 3.89.

The content creator has played six matches in the duo mode and secured 12 eliminations. He also played five solo games and notched one win, where he managed to secure 22 frags.

Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

Sahil uploaded his first video back in 2019 and has been progressing throughout since then. He has 724,627,912 combined views on his channel, where he uploaded a total of 326 videos.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His social media accounts

Sahil is quite active on Instagram and also has his Discord channel.

Click here to visit his Instagram handle.

Click here to join his Discord server.

