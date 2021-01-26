A124 vs Shirou (OB26) in Free Fire: Comparing the abilities of the two characters

Players will be evaluating multiple features in the latest Free Fire OB26 Advance Server before the final version of the game is introduced. The character Shirou is one of the latest additions.

This article compares Shirou's ability to A124, one of the most powerful characters in Free Fire.

Assessing the abilities of DJ Alok and Shirou in Free Fire

Shirou's ability - Damage Delivered

Shirou in the Advance Server of Free Fire (Image via Desi Gamers/YouTube)

As per his in-game description, Shirou is the fastest delivery guy around. He has a passive ability called Damage Delivered.

At the base level, when the player is hit by an enemy within a 50m radius, the attacker is marked for three seconds (only visible to the player). The first shot on the marked opponent has a 10% additional armor penetration. Also, the ability has a cooldown period of 60 seconds.

At the maximum level, when an enemy shoots the player in a 100m radius, he gets marked for eight seconds. The first shot on the marked opponent has 100% additional armor penetration, and the cooldown is of 10 seconds.

A124's ability - Thrill of Battle

A124 in Free Fire

A124's in-game character description describes her as a robot made with modern technologies. She has an active ability called Thrill of Battle. Her level 1 ability allows her to quickly convert 25 EP (Energy Points) into HP (Health Points), with a cooldown of 90 seconds.

In an upgraded level 6, A124 can convert 50 EP into HP with a much lesser cooldown of 60 seconds.

Comparison: Who is better?

Both these characters have impressive abilities that help players in different situations on the battleground. But for a greater advantage, it is safe to say that A124 will be more beneficial than Shirou.

Undoubtedly, Shirou is a great character with a somewhat combined ability of Moco and Hayato, but A124 serves the larger purpose on the battleground.

The HP level of a player is very important during a battle, and hence A124 boosts it by quickly converting the EPs into HPs.

Disclaimer: The choice of a character is an individual decision, and prioritizing one over the other solely depends on an individual's playing style.