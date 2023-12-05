Abundance character tier list for Honkai Star Rail (December 2023)

Five characters tread on the Path of Abundance in Honkai Star Rail. Every unit excels in healing as they follow the same Path but wield dissimilar elements. Huohuo joins this Abundance roster as the latest addition, standing out as an exceptional healer and support hybrid unit. With the arrival of a new month, players might wonder which character to build and spend their resources on, as there are few healers in this space odyssey.

This article ranks each Path of Abundance character in a tier list based on their fighting performance.

Note: This article's aspects are subjective and rely on the author's opinion.

Path of Abundance character tier list in Honkai Star Rail as of December 2023

Path of Abundance character tier list (Image via Tiermaker)

Every playable Path of Abundance character is placed in a tier list from SS to B tier, as showcased in the picture above. Each character's performance has been carefully analyzed without taking Eidolons into account.

SS tier

Luocha (Image via HoYoverse)

The characters in this tier are exceptionally overpowered and can fit into any team composition. The Path of Abundance characters who deserve to be in the SS tier are:

Luocha

Huohuo

Since his debut in version 1.1, Luocha has reigned supreme as a healer. He can activate his skill without consuming a Skill Point whenever an ally's HP falls below 50 percent. Luocha's passive talent can also heal allies whenever they unleash an attack on an opponent.

Huohuo, on the other hand, is a phenomenal healer with buffing capabilities. She can regenerate her allies' energy, boost their ATK stat, and heal them simultaneously.

S tier

Bailu (Image via HoYoverse)

The character in this tier is excellent but gets overshadowed by the characters in the SS tier. The Abundance character in the S tier is:

Bailu

With Luocha's release in Honkai Star Rail version 1.1, he overshadows her. She is a phenomenal healer with an exceptional kit, and the ability to resurrect herself allows her to provide healing after being struck by a killing blow.

A tier

Lynx (Image via HoYoverse)

The Honkai Star Rail Character in this tier can be significantly strong when they possess some Eidolons. The character in this tier is:

Lynx

The youngest daughter of the Landau Family can prove herself useful on the battlefield with her healing. She can also cleanse her team members with her ultimate and heal them simultaneously. As the only four-star healer except Natasha, Lynx's pick rate has significantly increased after her release.

B tier

Natasha (Image via HoYoverse)

Others overshadow the Abundance character in this tier, requiring a hefty amount of investment and Eidolons to leave a strong impression. The character in the B tier is:

Natasha

Natasha is the only free-to-play available in version 1.5 of Honkai Star Rail. He can heal a single ally for two turns, and her ultimate heals all allies on the battlefield. Natasha can boost her outgoing heals when healing an ally with 30% or lower HP.

