According to Lance McDonald, many PlayStation exclusives are coming to PC soon, but Bloodborne isn’t one of them

Lance McDonald, one of the most well-known insiders, recently said that many PlayStation games are heading over to PC. However, Bloodborne isn’t one of them.

While games developed by Sony's first-party studios have remained exclusive to the PlayStation console since the early days of PlayStation 1, over the last few years there have been some exceptions to the tradition. Games such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were ported over to PC after years of being a PlayStation exclusive title.

With the recent purchase of Nixxes Studio, a developer well-known for porting games to PC, it seems like PlayStation wants to grow its presence on the PC platform in the near future.

Multiple PlayStation Exclusive titles are heading over to PC, but Bloodborne isn’t one of them

Lance McDonald is one of the most well-known industry insiders, and he specializes in soul-like games. He recently took to Twitter to clarify that while quite a few PlayStation Exclusive games are coming to PC, Bloodborne isn’t one of them.

He wrote:

If Bloodborne gets announced for PC, I’d love to smugly say “I secretly knew all about this!” but it would be a lie. I am aware of multiple upcoming PC ports of PlayStation exclusive games, but sadly none are Bloodborne. However, I still have hope it’ll just come out of nowhere.

While other soul-like games by From Software, like the Dark Souls trilogy, have not only been multi-platform but also have a niche but dedicated fanbase. Even though Bloodborne has been one of the most requested PC ports, it seems like the game will remain a PlayStation exclusive in the near future.

Multiple PlayStation Exclusive titles are heading over to PC

Over the last few years, PlayStation has ported over some of the older PlayStation exclusive titles over on PC, and they have had great success. Both Horizon Zero Dawn and Days Gone were top sellers for weeks.

It seems like PlayStation is porting over more titles to the PC. Older titles such as Uncharted aren’t exactly console-seller so many years after launch, but on PC they can have a second boost in sales and intrigue PC players about PlayStation Games.

However, until anything is announced, fans can only hope to see their favorite PlayStation Exclusive title on PC.

