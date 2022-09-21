Ace Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL - What are they and how do they work?

Unlike the traditional card game, Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL puts a fascinating spin on the card game. In particular, the limited-turn dueling card game added a new spin with Ace Monsters. These mighty monsters represent the duelists and are key to claiming victory in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL.

What are Ace Monsters in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL?

Ace Monsters are essentially the victory conditions for your deck or are tied to your overall strategy. After all, in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL, you only have 20 cards in your deck, and there are no duplicate cards. Thankfully, you start with your Ace Monster in your starting hand.

With this in mind, you will want to build for a particular strategy and have powerful cards that will go along with that strategy. For this reason, your Ace Monster needs to help inform your tactics going into a duel.

Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL leans more towards the powerful side of the card game and anime since it’s a time-sensitive game. Attack and Defense points are far more critical for this reason, so you will want to pick an Ace Monster that matters.

The idea is that playing this monster will wildly swing the game in your favor and hopefully secure a win. The goal is to have the most life points at the end or be the last duelist standing, after all.

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to get a powerful Ace Monster. Players need to complete the tutorial, and they will get to pick from several pretty powerful. While any monster can be an Ace Monster in Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL, some stand out as more useful.

A fantastic example of a strong monster is Yusei Fudo’s Stardust Dragon. Known for swarming the field with low-level monsters, Stardust Dragon synergizes nicely with that tactic. While Stardust Dragon is on the field, all level 3 or lower monsters you control have Reincarnation.

Players that like to swarm will be able to play nice and aggressively constantly. On top of that, when it dies, it loses all of its abilities and returns to your hand. This leaves you with a 2500 ATK beater to help seal the deal.

Dark Magician, on the other hand, sounds amazing until you consider a few points of fact. Dark Magician can deal 300 damage to all other players whenever you cast a Spell Card, and he’s in play. That sounds pretty great.

However, you’re playing with a 20-card deck. He also has to stay in play to take effect, and he will be an immediate target with that potential power. You’ll also need plenty of monsters, whether to attack, defend, or use as Tribute fodder. Suddenly, that power doesn’t seem so great anymore.

Yu-Gi-Oh! CROSS DUEL is a fast-paced, high-intensity multiplayer version of Yu-Gi-Oh! The Ace Monster mechanic makes things far more interesting. Certain monsters stand out above the rest, though it is possible to use even the weakest of their powers in the right situations.

