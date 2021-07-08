Adin Ross banned on Twitch: Amouranth, Mizkif, Hasanabi, and others react as Ross is handed a ban for texting while driving

Earlier today, i.e., July 8th, 2021, streamer Adin Ross was handed a suspension on Twitch after being caught texting during a live stream.

Adin Ross was earlier seen glued to his phone while driving during an “IRL” live stream. The 20-year-old streamer also asked his friend to put the camera’s focus on him while driving at a slow speed.

Today, multiple sources reported that Twitch had banned the streamer indefinitely. Adin Ross himself posted on Twitter about the situation and claimed that he was at a “red light” while texting.

Why was Adin Ross banned on Twitch?

Since the beginning of 2021, Adin Ross has emerged as one of the most popular streamers on Twitch. He recently registered an all-time subscriber high of 64,407 in June and had more than 46k subscribers at the time of his latest suspension. This is Adin Ross’ fourth suspension overall, and it came at a time when he was the fifth most subscribed streamer on the platform.

Ross himself appeared concerned about the duration of the ban and claimed that it could as well be “permanent.” However, most of the community does not think so. Fans claimed that Twitch will never permanently suspend one of the platform's top content creators.

Additionally, quite a few prominent creators have spoken out in support of the streamer, although some appeared to be happy about the suspension.

This was Mizkifs idea, I’m just licensing it. I hope you get unbanned A



Also I have an onlyFán in my linktree that I’m discounting in solidarity 😭 pic.twitter.com/7xqoD1TjGS — Amouranth (@Amouranth) July 8, 2021

i hope its not perm bro — Stable Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) July 8, 2021

Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo claimed that Twitch is not the same without Adin Ross, while Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa said that she is offering a discount on her OnlyFans account for “solidarity.” A number of other content creators also spoke out in support of Adin Ross.

This is not W guys...this is a massive L, am i right...or am i right. L NERD LMAO — Chance Morris 6’0” IQ 187 (@Sodapoppintv) July 8, 2021

the hood most certainly isn't watching @REALMizkif — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) July 8, 2021

Twitch ain’t soft for this, it’s 100% deserved and even Adin has admitted that. — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) July 8, 2021

However, the likes of Jake Lucky, Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, and Chance “Sodapoppin” Morris were not among them. Jake Lucky claimed that Adin Ross had “endangered” himself and other people on the road while HasanAbi and Sodapoppin appeared to mock Adin Ross over the situation.

Just got banned in twitch. I think it’s a perm guys … this is not good AT ALL. I was at a red light during my irl stream and I read chat off of my phone. I am 100% in the wrong I’m so sorry. Idk when I’m gonna be back tho … I’m shaking rn I’m so sorry I feel horrible — adin (@adinross) July 8, 2021

As Ross’ apologetic tweet suggests, he was distraught by Twitch’s decision and claimed that he felt "horrible."

they aren’t going to perm one of the biggest creators on twitch… — | kc | (@KrcKcKrc) July 8, 2021

I doubt it’s a perma ban bro or else your partner would’ve been taken. @CommanderRoot is “adinross” still partnered ? — ً (@LockedNYC) July 8, 2021

Adin is banned, my favorite steamer is gone. Gonna take a break for a few days. I’m a 30 month sub and have donated over 2000 dollars and gifted thousands of subs. All of my paycheck went to him. — Miguelboi87 (@miguelboi87) July 8, 2021

Regardless, it appears highly unlikely that Adin Ross will be suspended permanently. Further details on the matter are expected in the coming time.

