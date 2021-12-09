"You're Arabic": Adin Ross' conversation about his girlfriend's ethnicity during Twitch stream leaves viewers speechless

Adin Ross had a bizarre conversation with his girlfriend during a recent livestream, leaving viewers dumbfounded at what they were hearing.

The streamer began to ask his girlfriend about her ethnic background, which led to a series of odd statements that were made, including Ross asking his girlfriend if she was "Arabic."

Viewers clown Adin Ross for his pronunciation of "ethnicity"

During his latest Twitch stream, Adin Ross was asked a series of questions by his viewers. One sparked the action of calling his girlfriend, which was whether he "liked brown people."

Ross responded that his girlfriend was from Dubai, confusing watchers as people from Dubai may not necessarily be "brown" in terms of their ethnic background.

Adin Ross then called his girlfriend live on stream to inquire about the same. However, from the very first question, viewers could tell that the conversation was going in an interesting direction.

"What's your ethnicity? What's your background?"

After Ross asked her about her "ethnicity," his girlfriend asked him to repeat herself due to his unique pronunciation. His viewers were confused as well, immediately jumping on him for the same.

Screenshot of chat via Twitch/AdinRoss

Ross continued to question her, saying,

"I'm asking you, like, you're not white right?"

His girlfriend responded that she wasn't sure because of the following reason:

"I don't know, my dad is Arab and my mom is European."

Adin Ross then came to a solid conclusion and confidently exclaimed,

"You're an Arabic."

His girlfriend was immediately taken aback, unsure of what she had just heard. She giggled while asking him to reiterate what he said earlier, which he unabashedly did but while pronouncing "Arabic" differently. He then asked how it was supposed to be said.

She responded that she's not "Arabic," and that she's part Arab and part European, but more on the European side. Adin Ross then exclaimed,

"Okay, so our kids are going to be Arabian right?"

Throughout this entire conversation, Adin Ross' viewers essentially made fun of him, owing to the supposed "ridiculousness" of the scene laid out in front of them.

This isn't the first time Ross has had a moment like this on stream. A few weeks ago, he shocked Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker after forgetting the name of the famous Leonardo da Vinci painting, Mona Lisa.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan