Aerowolf Limax banned from PUBG Mobile tournaments until 2022

The PUBG Mobile Esports circuit is one of the largest in the mobile gaming industry. In 2021, Tencent announced it would invest a whopping 14 million USD in its official tournaments.

In a shocking turn of events, PUBG Mobile has banned the Indonesian PUBG Mobile team Aerowolf Limax from participating in all official tournaments until December 31st, 2022.

The announcement came through PUBG Mobile Indonesia social media pages, where officials stated that 'management errors of Aerowolf Limax' were the primary cause of the ban.

Consequently, these management errors have resulted in financial losses to the contracted players, resulting in non-payment of dues on the part of the organization.

Effective immediately, Aerowolf LIMAX will be deprived of its rights to participate in PUBG MOBILE leagues around the world until December 31, 2022. This is a reaction to Aerowolf LIMAX's mismanagement that has caused a costly financial loss to the professional players on this team.PUBG MOBILE will always advocate for a fair and healthy ecosystem for professional players to thrive and grow with us. We have zero tolerance for unfair treatment of players by team owners and managers in the ecosystem.In the meantime, we will continue to update our rules and tools to uphold our values and to protect the well-being of professional PUBG MOBILE players.

PUBG Mobile also gave a strong message asserting that they have always advocated a fair and healthy ecosystem for professional players to thrive and grow with them. They have zero tolerance towards the unfair treatment of players by team owners and managers in the ecosystem.

Further, PUBG Mobile promised to keep updating its rules and tools in order to protect professional PUBG Mobile players from unfair treatment.

About Aerowolf Limax :

Aerowolf is a South-East Asian esports organization based in Jakarta, Indonesia. The organization was founded in 2017 and has rosters in games like PUBG Teams, Mobile Legends team and Rainbow Six Siege, etc.

Their PUBG Mobile roster consisted of:

Hzulnuts- Noval Adrian Putra(In-Game Leader)

Spaov- Edo Aprilia Saputra(Supporter)

Renalre- Renal Dimas( Supporter)

Potato- Sharfan Syahman Shodiq(Assaulter)

SuperUna- Rafif Febriano (Assaulter)

Their best performance came in the PMPL Fall Split Finals 2020, as they emerged as undisputed champions, beating veteran teams like Bigetron RA and Aura Esports. They also secured their first runner-up position in the PMPL Fall Split SEA 2020.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile players await Battlegrounds Mobile India's official launch as leaked release date draws closer

Edited by Gautham Balaji