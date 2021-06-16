PUBG Mobile players await Battlegrounds Mobile India's official launch as leaked release date draws closer

Battlegrounds Mobile India, aka the Indian version of PUBG Mobile, has been dropping hints about the launch date. Fans speculated June 18th as the release date, although no official statements from Krafton have confirmed this.

Battlegrounds Mobile India has been available for pre-registration on the Play Store since May 18th. Since then, the game has received over 20 million registrations.

The excitement surrounding the game continues to burgeon each day as the speculated launch date nears.

Latest post that spewed speculations

In a Twitter post by Battlegrounds Mobile India on June 12th, a PUBG-style thinking man statue is depicted.

Thinking about the perfect landing, playing with your squad, finding the best loot? 🪂The Battlegrounds is going to be filled with so many exciting moments and much more.🤩The time is getting closer than you think!⏱️#BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS #PREREGISTERNOW pic.twitter.com/ieA53ZHocU — BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (@pubgmobile__in) June 12, 2021

A Twitter user, Rudhra Nandu, speculated that the post might indicate something more.

From the latest YouTube community post from BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA, it may launch on June 18th looks like "The Thinker" statue was commissioned in 1880. So, "18" is highlighted thing.#BGMI #BATTLEGROUNDSMOBILEINDIA #INDIAKABATTLEGROUNDS pic.twitter.com/ZvXyYH48f7 — Rudhra Nandu (@rudhranandu) June 13, 2021

Other fans noted that the statue's height is 1.8m, and maybe those are the digits being hinted at.

Gamers have been eagerly awaiting the release and any solid hints from Krafton regarding the same. Twitter users are growing impatient with each cryptic post, whereas some have been requesting about the game's availability on iOS.

Battlegrounds Mobile India: Previous social media posts and hints

Prior to this, a few other posts on social media seemed to be hinting at June 18th as the release date via something cryptic.

Along with these, PUBG Mobile players like Ocean Sharma, Abhishek "Ghatak" Andhare, Maxtern, Ultron, and more have pointed towards June 18th as the possible release date.

However, Krafton still has not revealed the official release date. The developer has been teasing dates and letting the comment section speculate.

Other date leaks

In an alleged date "leak," a video content creator at Krafton Inc., Akash Jumde, posted a clip to his Instagram. The text "Audio Clip Mixer 17th June-Date reveal Video-Crate in Sky" is visible in it.

This fuelled the speculations that Battlegrounds Mobile India or its trailer would be released on June 17th. However, the authenticity of this claim remains to be verified.

Read more on this here.

Meanwhile, some politicians and critics are seeking a ban on the game even before its launch. Despite all the criticism, the release does not seem to be hindered.

Also read: List of Battlegrounds Mobile India features revealed recently

Edited by Shaheen Banu