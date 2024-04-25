AFK Journey Arena guide (PVP): All details and rewards

AFK Journey Arena is a PvP game mode where you compete against other players’ teams within your server. Playing a match costs one Arena Ticket. All players get four tickets for free daily. You can earn Gold, Arena Coins, and other resources daily and weekly based on your current tier. You also get Diamonds for reaching a particular tier for the first time.
This AFK Journey Arena guide details everything about the mode, including the rewards you can acquire by winning matches.
Details about AFK Journey Arena (PvP) game mode
Participating in Arena matches in AFK Journey requires Arena tickets. You get four tickets for free daily. After spending them all, you can purchase up to five every day with Diamonds.
Since Diamonds in AFK Journey are one of the most crucial resources for obtaining new heroes, you can use them to buy tickets only when you are about to rank up.
After clicking on the Battle button and using a ticket to start a match, the system will display three opponents. You will see their power levels. Select one of the three opponents to brawl with. The list can be refreshed multiple times (around five to six times) based on your tier.
After winning a match, you earn points that will help you advance the ranks. Below are the details of how points are earned for each win:
- Defeating opponents with a power level lower than yours grants 18 to 27 points.
- Defeating opponents with a power level like yours grants 28 to 37 points.
- Defeating opponents with a power level higher than yours grants 38-50 points.
The points earned by winning matches in the Champion tier will significantly increase. Earning more than 3200 points allows you to climb to the tier.
While starting a match, choose opponents that have lower team power level in AFK Journey than yours. This strategy will help you win more matches and rank up faster.
All AFK Journey Arena rewards for each tier
There are five tiers in AFK Journey Arena, each further divided into three sub-tiers. The table below lists all ranks in ascending order and their respective daily and weekly rewards:
Additionally, you get Diamonds and other in-game rewards by reaching each tier for the first time. Here are the details:
- Novice: 1,630 Diamonds (Novice II: 800 and Novice III: 830), Daily AFK Essence +3, Opponent refresh +1
- Adept: 2,710 Diamonds (Adept I: 870, Adept II: 800, and Adept III: 840), 1 free Ticket daily, Daily AFK Essence +5, Arena Coins +5%
- Elite: 3,040 Diamonds (Elite I:980, Elite II: 1,010, and Elite III: 1050), Max AFK Time +1h, Daily AFK Essence +4, Arena Coins +5%
- Epic: 3,345 Diamonds (Epic I: 1080, Epic II: 1,115, and Epic III: 1,150), Daily AFK Essence +4, and Arena Coins +5%
- Legendary: 3,670 Diamonds (Legendary I: 1,190, Legendary II: 1220, and Legendary III: 1260), 60 Temporal Essence (Legendary I: 15, Legendary II: 20, and Legendary III: 25), 1 free daily Arena Ticket, Arena Ticket storage limit +1, Arena Coins +5%
About AFK Journey Arena Store
Arena Store offers Soul Sigils in exchange for Arena Coins you obtain by playing the AFK Journey Arena mode.
Soul Sigils are the in-game items that help you obtain a hero. For instance, you will get Cecia if you purchase one Soul Sigil of hers. On the other hand, purchasing the Soul Sigil of a hero you already have will give you a dupe to that character. You can use it to ascend the hero to higher tiers.
You can also unlock a Champion store upon reaching the Champion tier. The store sells Stellar Crystals in exchange for Arena Coins, which can be used to pull on the Stargaze Station to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes.