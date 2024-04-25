AFK Journey Arena guide (PVP): All details and rewards

AFK Journey Arena is a PvP game mode where you compete against other players’ teams within your server. Playing a match costs one Arena Ticket. All players get four tickets for free daily. You can earn Gold, Arena Coins, and other resources daily and weekly based on your current tier. You also get Diamonds for reaching a particular tier for the first time.

This AFK Journey Arena guide details everything about the mode, including the rewards you can acquire by winning matches.

Details about AFK Journey Arena (PvP) game mode

You can select one of the three opponents to fight against in AFK Journey Arena mode (Image via Farlight Games)

Participating in Arena matches in AFK Journey requires Arena tickets. You get four tickets for free daily. After spending them all, you can purchase up to five every day with Diamonds.

Since Diamonds in AFK Journey are one of the most crucial resources for obtaining new heroes, you can use them to buy tickets only when you are about to rank up.

After clicking on the Battle button and using a ticket to start a match, the system will display three opponents. You will see their power levels. Select one of the three opponents to brawl with. The list can be refreshed multiple times (around five to six times) based on your tier.

After winning a match, you earn points that will help you advance the ranks. Below are the details of how points are earned for each win:

Defeating opponents with a power level lower than yours grants 18 to 27 points.

Defeating opponents with a power level like yours grants 28 to 37 points.

Defeating opponents with a power level higher than yours grants 38-50 points.

The points earned by winning matches in the Champion tier will significantly increase. Earning more than 3200 points allows you to climb to the tier.

While starting a match, choose opponents that have lower team power level in AFK Journey than yours. This strategy will help you win more matches and rank up faster.

All AFK Journey Arena rewards for each tier

You can get daily and weekly rewards based on your cuurrent tier in AFK Journey Arena (Image via Farlight Games)

There are five tiers in AFK Journey Arena, each further divided into three sub-tiers. The table below lists all ranks in ascending order and their respective daily and weekly rewards:

Tier Required Points Daily Rewards Weekly Rewards Novice I 1,000 to 1,050 20k Gold and 70 Arena Coins 70k Gold and 300 Arena Coins Novice II 1,050 to 1,150 20k Gold and 80 Arena Coins 70k Gold and 350 Arena Coins Novice III 1,150 to 1,300 20k Gold and 100 Arena Coins 71k Gold, 400 Arena Coins Adept I 1,300 to 1,450 20k Gold and 140 Arena Coins 72k Gold and 500 Arena Coins Adept II 1,450 to 1,600 20k Gold, 150 Arena Coins 73k Gold, 550 Arena Coins Adept III 1,600 to 1,750 20k Gold and 170 Arena Coins 74k Gold and 650 Arena Coins Elite I 1,750 to 1,900 21k Gold and 210 Arena Coins 76k Gold, 700 Arena Coins Elite II 1,900 to 2,050 21k Gold and 220 Arena Coins 77k Gold and 750 Arena Coins Elite III 2,050 to 2,200 21k Gold and 240 Arena Coins 79k Gold and 850 Arena Coins Epic I 2,200 to 2,350 22k Gold and 280 Arena Coins 80k Gold, 900 Arena Coins, and 4 XP Hourglass Epic II 2,350 to 2,500 22k Gold and 290 Arena Coins 82k Gold, 1,000 Arena Coins, and 4 XP Hourglass Epic III 2,500 to 2,650 23k Gold and 310 Arena Coins 83k Gold, 1,050 Arena Coins, and 4 XP Hourglass Legendary I 2,650 to 2,800 23k Gold and 350 Arena Coins 85k Gold, 1,100 Arena Coins, and 6 XP Hourglass Legendary II 2,800 to 3,000 24k Gold and 380 Arena Coins 88k Gold, 1,200 Arena Coins, and 8 XP Hourglass Legendary III 3,000+ 24k Gold and 420 Arena Coins 90k Gold, 1,250 Arena Coins, and 8 XP Hourglass Champion (Rank between top 101 to 200) - 25k Gold and 560 Arena Coins 90k Gold, 1,550 Arena Coins, 12 XP Hourglass, 3 Twilight Essence, Time-limited costume (Hourglass) Champion (rank between top 21-100) - 25k Gold and 630 Arena Coins 89k Gold, 1,700 Arena Coins, “Battle Spirit” title, Radiance Contest frame, Time-limited costumes (Hourglass and Hat), 12 XP Hourglass, and 4 Twilight Essence Champion (rank between top 6-20) - 26k Gold and 840 Arena Coins 92k Gold, 2,100 Arena Coins, “Iron Veteran” title, Crescent Medal frame, Time-limited costumes (Timeless Hourglass, Timeless Hat, and Timeless Cloak), 16 XP Hourglass, and 5 Twilight Essence Champion (rank at Top 5) -

“Apex Conqueror” title, Sun Crown frame, Time-limited costume (Hourglass, Hat, Cloak, and Bygone Dream), 2100 Arena Coin, 16 XP Hourglass, 6 Twilight Essence, 95k Gold

Additionally, you get Diamonds and other in-game rewards by reaching each tier for the first time. Here are the details:

Novice: 1,630 Diamonds ( Novice II: 800 and Novice III: 830 ), Daily AFK Essence +3, Opponent refresh +1

1,630 ( ), Daily AFK Essence +3, Opponent refresh +1 Adept: 2,710 Diamonds ( Adept I: 870, Adept II: 800, and Adept III: 840 ), 1 free Ticket daily, Daily AFK Essence +5, Arena Coins +5%

2,710 ( ), 1 free Ticket daily, Daily AFK Essence +5, Arena Coins +5% Elite: 3,040 Diamonds ( Elite I:980, Elite II: 1,010, and Elite III: 1050 ), Max AFK Time +1h, Daily AFK Essence +4, Arena Coins +5%

3,040 Diamonds ( ), Max AFK Time +1h, Daily AFK Essence +4, Arena Coins +5% Epic: 3,345 Diamonds ( Epic I: 1080, Epic II: 1,115, and Epic III: 1,150 ), Daily AFK Essence +4, and Arena Coins +5%

3,345 Diamonds ( ), Daily AFK Essence +4, and Arena Coins +5% Legendary: 3,670 Diamonds (Legendary I: 1,190, Legendary II: 1220, and Legendary III: 1260), 60 Temporal Essence (Legendary I: 15, Legendary II: 20, and Legendary III: 25), 1 free daily Arena Ticket, Arena Ticket storage limit +1, Arena Coins +5%

About AFK Journey Arena Store

You can buy Soul Sigils of heroes in AFK Journey Arena store (Image via Farlight Games)

Arena Store offers Soul Sigils in exchange for Arena Coins you obtain by playing the AFK Journey Arena mode.

Soul Sigils are the in-game items that help you obtain a hero. For instance, you will get Cecia if you purchase one Soul Sigil of hers. On the other hand, purchasing the Soul Sigil of a hero you already have will give you a dupe to that character. You can use it to ascend the hero to higher tiers.

You can also unlock a Champion store upon reaching the Champion tier. The store sells Stellar Crystals in exchange for Arena Coins, which can be used to pull on the Stargaze Station to get Hypogean and Celestial heroes.