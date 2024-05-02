AFK Journey Odie guide: Skills and team comps

Odie is one of the best A-level marksman heroes from the Mauler faction in AFK Journey. The damage he deals is unmatched even by some S-level marksmen. His kit has the ability to execute enemies with a single blow, making him one of the best characters to use against Tanky and enemies with high HP.

However, his execution skill unlocks at Mythic+ upgrade, which unlocks his Exclusive Skill, Heart Crusher.

Read on to learn about the hero's skills and the best teams where you can use him optimally.

AFK Journey Odie guide: Skills breakdown

Odie's skills in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Odie’s attack range is five, and he deals continuous damage to enemies with his darts. He dominates PvE, PvP, Dream Realm, and every other game mode with poisonous attacks. Below are the details of his skills in AFK Journey:

Triple Tap (Skill 1): The attacks from this skill are considered normal attacks, and they deal three times the damage to a single enemy.

Natural Hunter (Skill 2): He unleashes normal attacks, prioritizing the nearest poisoned enemy. The base damage of Dart Poison increases by 25% up to 20 stacks if it hits a poisoned unit.

Corrosive Dart (Ultimate): With ultimate skill, Corrosive Dart inflicts damage and shoots Dart Poison at enemies, dealing continuous damage until they are killed.

Heart Crusher (Exclusive Skill): The Exclusive Skill allows the hero to kill enemies instantly if their HP falls below a certain threshold.

Hero Focus: Boosts own attack speed by 21 during fights.

Enhance Force: If Triple Tap attacks a poisoned enemy, the damage boosts by 1.5 times per second the damage dealt by Dart Poison.

Upgrade the damage dealer to Mythic+ as soon as possible because the Heart Crusher skill can kill any enemy without discrimination. After unlocking his Exclusive Skill, upgrade it to the highest possible level because the damage it deals increases. This won’t be a difficult task, considering his A-level rarity.

During battles, guard the Marksman hero with robust Tanks and protect him with healers. Adding a damage dealer will help the team deal more damage.

AFK Journey Odie guide: Best team comps

Thoran, Antandra, and Smokey & Meerky are some of the best heroes for the marksman in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

As a marksman hero, Odie has high damage-dealing ability but is squishy and won’t survive longer on his own in the battles. Use Tank class heroes, such as Temesia, Thoran, and Antandra. These heroes will aggro the enemy’s damage, allowing his attack to deal damage.

The healers like Smokey & Meerky and Rowan will best suit this Mauler hero. Smokey & Meerky is one of the best healers in the title and also provides an attacking buff. On the other hand, Rowan works as an Energy generator, allowing the hero to cast his Ultimate frequently.

AFK Journey Odie guide: Stats and how to get him

Odie's stats in AFK Journey (Image via Farlight Games)

Below is the list of the marksman hero stats in AFK Journey at the highest level:

Attack Range: 5

5 HP: 1617K

1617K Attack: 167K

167K Physical Defense: 26, 114

26, 114 Magic Defense: 23, 306

23, 306 Attack Speed: 50.3%

50.3% Crit: 96.20%

96.20% Crit. Resistance: 50.6%

50.6% Proficiency: 312

It’s essential for every player to get this hero on their roster. He is the best damage dealer in AFK Journey, and you can breeze through all of the game's content with him. You can get him from the Dream Store by exchanging 1200 Dream Fragments for one Soul Sigil.

Odie is one of the heroes whom you must ascend to the highest level possible by obtaining multiple copies. He fits in any team and can kill enemies from afar like a sniper.