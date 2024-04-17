Tank heroes in AFK Journey are the front liners who soak damage and protect the team’s healers and damage dealers. The DPS heroes are the main units that are concentrated on killing enemies. Support heroes, on the other hand, focus on keeping others alive. However, they are squishy and need allies who can aggro the incoming damage towards themselves and protect them.

This article lists some of the best AFK Journey Tank heroes players can use to create a robust team.

5 best Tank heroes in AFK Journey

1) Temesia

Temesia is one of the best Tank heroes in AFK Journey who is highly mobile. (Image via Farlight Games)

Temesia is one of the most mobile Tank heroes in AFK Journey. Her Ultimate skill, Knight’s Heart, makes her one of the most valuable Tank heroes for any AFK Journey team. The Ultimate’s Passive effect causes her to select the farthest enemy and charge toward it, damaging anyone she encounters along the way. Upon reaching the target, she restores energy and changes direction.

The active effect of Temesia’s Ultimate causes her to summon her mount, which attacks nearby enemies and knocks them down. Her charge speed also increases by 10% after using the Ultimate (up to 2 stacks). She becomes more valuable after unlocking her Exclusive SKill, Invincible Fury.

It makes her immune to any crowd-controlling ability, allowing her to run more on the battlefield and deal more damage.

2) Thoran

Thoran is one of the few Tank heroes in AFK Journey who can resurrect after being killed (Image via Farlight Games)

Thoran is one of the S-level Tank heroes in AFK Journey from the Graveborn faction. When enemies kill him, he can resurrect after a short delay (once every battle). The Tank’s Soul Retaliation skill deals impressive damage, enabling players to use him as a DPS unit.

Thoran charges for a short duration and then slashes enemies within his range to damage them. He also adds the damage he took while charging in his attack. His Mythic+ weapon allows him to make a pact with an ally behind him and takes 50% damage for it for the entirety of the battle. After he dies, the ally gives up some of their HP and saves Thoran from dying. He can use this skill only once in every battle.

3) Antandra

Antandra is one of the best A-level Tank heroes in AFK Journey, who is excellent for AFK Stages and story content. (Image via Farlight Games)

Antandra is one of the best A-level rarity Tank heroes in AFK Journey. She is a valuable grab for all F2P players because she can help one clear AFK Stages and story content and progress faster. Her Ultimate, Shield Assault, makes her one of the most robust Tanks for your team.

Antandra raises her shield, taunts enemies, and reduces the damage she takes by 60%. She also becomes immune to all crowd-control effects. Afterward, she raises her shield, stuns enemies for 2 seconds, deals damage with her spear, and recovers 20% HP. Additionally, every hit she lands on enemies restores an extra 8% HP for her.

Her Ultimate is enough for enemies to step back when she protects your AFK Journey team.

4) Granny Dahnie

Granny Dahnie is one of the Tank heroes in AFK Journey who can recover her health. (Image via Farlight Games)

Granny Dahnie is one of the few Tanks that can self-sustain. She can also reduce enemies' Haste in AFK Journey, recover HP for herself based on her attacking stat, and increase her Physical and Magical Defense. Dahnie summons Parasitic Grass with her Ultimate skill, Threshold of Jade, within 2 tiles for 3 seconds.

As long as the grass is present, enemies within proximity can’t move or act, lose a certain amount of Energy, and a minimum of 60% of Granny Dahnie attack as HP. The enemies lose 130% of Granny Dahnie's attack as HP, and she adds the same amount to her HP bar. Moreover, she becomes unaffected while the Parasitic Grass is on the battlefield.

5) Lucius

Lucius is one of the Tank Heroes in AFK Journey who will make players' in-game journey easier in the early content (Image via Farlight Games)

Lucius, an A-level hero from the Lightbearer faction, can protect allies using his ability to generate shields. He also helps them recover a certain amount of HP. His skills are the most effective in the early game content. The Ultimate Skill, Divine Light Aegis, causes Lucius to select a tile, and all allies standing adjacent to it gain shields that block damage for 10 seconds.

Lucius' other skill, Divine Light Blessing, restores HP for the weakest allies when they gain a shield. He only has healing and shielding abilities and cannot debuff allies like other Tanks. This causes him to die sooner, making him a good choice as a secondary Tank. However, players who have other Tanks can neglect Lucius.

That concludes our best Tank heroes in AFK Journey. Check out our AFK Journey tier list for April 2024 here.

