After getting banned on Twitch, xQc pulls a Pablo Escobar and trolls himself with popular Narcos meme

A day after getting banned on Twitch for a week, popular streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel shared a hilarious meme of himself, based on the popular Narcos meme template.

xQc was recently banned for stream sniping during the Fall Guys Twitch Rivals tournament and will now have to wait an entire week before he can start streaming again.

After apologizing for his actions, he decided to take a hilarious jab at his life without streaming, by paying homage to the popular "Pablo Escobar waiting" meme:

xQc's tweet features pictures of him in poses like that of Wagner Moura, who plays Pablo Escobar in the critically acclaimed television series Narcos. The "waiting" meme has become an iconic image over the past few years.

Take a look at a meme based on the original template of the Pablo Escobar/Narcos waiting meme:

waiting for canada post to deliver my ps5 pic.twitter.com/NOR21jC6Jl — selina 🤠🌵🇵🇭 (@alcherum) November 14, 2020

Right from the blank expression on his face to the abject sense of loneliness, xQc seems to have nailed the entire look and feel of the original.

Having said that, his recent hilarious take on his Twitch ban, ended up inviting support and memes from his fans online.

xQc waits for his Twitch ban to be over

xQc is one of the biggest names on Twitch and has amassed millions of followers online ever since he made the switch to full-time streaming.

Despite his immense popularity and characteristic persona, the former Overwatch pro has had his fair share of controversies over the course of his career.

However, his recent gaffe during a Fall Guys tournament, where he stream sniped DrLupo, ended up proving costly, as he now finds himself banned for a week. Stream sniping is considered a major offence and his ban did not come as a surprise to several streamers, who shared their thoughts on the controversy.

Now, as the countdown to his return begins, fans continue to extend their support to the 25-year old Twitch streamer. As a response to this recent light-hearted meme, several from the online community chimed in with quips of their own, which ranged from humour to concern.

Check out some of the online reactions below.

stay strong we miss you pic.twitter.com/uqkmMfnZFW — pocky (@TKPocky) November 20, 2020

actually a good one — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 20, 2020

6 more days without xqc being live :( pic.twitter.com/LOS6mWkGa4 — Plotfi (@Plotfilol) November 20, 2020

Ikr u almost feel lost without the stream like there’s nothing to do.... — Louis Mastromarco (@louismastro0318) November 20, 2020

Spain without the S — TSM Gale (@Gale_Adelade) November 20, 2020

As fans continue to wait for his return, xQc's recent attempt at self-deprecating humour ended up tickling his fans' funny bone.