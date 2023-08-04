"After an inditement based on nothing" - Andrew Tate announces his release from house arrest, has to stay put in Romania

Major breaking news in the past few hours has confirmed that Andrew Tate, the controversial internet personality, has been freed from home arrest in Romania. The former kickboxer personally confirmed this development on his Twitter account today (August 4). For those who are not up to date, Andrew Tate was arrested in late December 2022, and he spent three months in jail before being placed under house arrest.

Notably, he has successfully appealed the decision, marking his first release from home confinement in the past seven months.

The Spectator Index @spectatorindex BREAKING: Andrew Tate wins appeal to have house arrest order lifted.

He took to his Twitter to write:

"After 10 months. 3 in jail, 7 at home. After 15million euro of asset seizures. After an inditement based on nothing."

Andrew Tate released from house arrest, online figure to stay in Romania

Andrew Tate @Cobratate

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were initially taken into custody and later placed under home arrest due to allegations of human trafficking and sexual abuse. Although the investigation is ongoing, the Tate brothers have been granted the ability to leave their residence at this time.

Despite their release from home confinement, it's important to highlight that the Tate brothers will be obligated to remain within Romania while the investigations continue. Andrew himself confirmed this detail, stating:

"I have been released from house arrest but must remain within Romania."

In addition to the recent developments, Andrew mentioned his intention to visit a mosque after being released. For those wondering, the contentious figure had converted (reverted) to Islam in 2022.

Tristan Tate has weighed in on the situation as well, sharing his perspective through a tweet celebrating his newfound freedom. Here's what he posted:

"Justice is justice. The law is the law. Evidence is evidence."

Tristan Tate @TateTheTalisman Judges have release me from house arrest.



It doesn’t matter how many fake screenshots haters share on X.



Imagine having spent 2 years running an account showing old videos saying I’m “guilty”. Losers.



Justice is justice. The law is the law. Evidence is evidence.



I am free.

Here's what the fans said

The news of Andrew's release from house arrest brought a sense of relief to his supporters.

As the investigation into the Tate brothers continues, the legal process will remain active. A court hearing or final judgment will eventually take place in due course.

The status of the money and cars seized from the Tate brothers remains uncertain, and it is unclear whether these assets will be returned to them.