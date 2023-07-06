BREAKING: Andrew Tate and brother Tristan's house arrest extended for another 30 days

Polarizing social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have faced yet another setback as the Romanian court extended their house arrest by an additional 30 days. This ruling means that the Tate brothers will remain confined within the boundaries of their residences until July 31, 2023.

In a hearing earlier today, the two judges disagreed with each other. One decided that the house arrest should not continue, while the second wanted to confirm this unjust detention.



The former kickboxer and his younger brother have been embroiled in a legal battle since their arrest in December 2022 at their Bucharest residence. The brothers' confinement has persisted, with their custody being transferred to house arrest on March 31.

The gravity of the situation looms large, as Andrew Tate and Tristan face severe charges of rape and human trafficking. The allegations against Tate brothers paint a disturbing picture, accusing them of orchestrating a criminal enterprise aimed at exploiting vulnerable women.

Throughout the ordeal, the Tate brothers have consistently denied all accusations leveled against them, maintaining their innocence. They assert that the authorities are involved in a malicious conspiracy, unjustly targeting them.

Here's what Andrew Tate's brother had to say about the investigation:

"They’ve finished the 'investigation'! Progress at last. These 15 months have been hell on everybody I care about. If I were the police I’d have ended the 'investigation' after a week when the two girls were caught bragging about lying and discussing the future financial and fame benefits they would get by doing so. None the less this 'file' will now finally be in the hands of a judge."

Progress at last.



These 15 months have been hell on everybody I care about.



