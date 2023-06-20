“15 months of biting my tongue” - Tristan Tate finally speaks out, accuses the authorities of wrongful conspiracy

Andrew Tate and his younger brother Tristan Tate are facing serious legal charges of rape and human trafficking. The allegations accuse them of leading an organized crime group involved in the exploitation of women. The Tates were initially arrested in December, and since March, they have been placed under house arrest in Romania.

Following an extensive investigation and despite persistent denials from both Andrew and Tristan Tate, Romanian authorities have at last gathered substantial evidence to formally charge the Tate brothers with the grave crimes they have long been suspected of.

The indictment revealed that the Tate brothers orchestrated a human trafficking network across multiple countries, spanning Romania, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Shockingly, the charges specifically identify seven individuals as victims who were deceived by the brothers through deceitful means.

Tristan Tate has broken his silence and made strong allegations, claiming that the authorities are engaged in a wrongful conspiracy against him and 'Cobra'. Speaking out for the first time, the younger Tate sibling stated that none of the individuals identified as alleged victims had any business or involvement with him:

"The criminal indictment states 'in 2021 they formed a gang with the purpose of kidnapping people'. The cam studio closed 4 years prior to this. Also of the 7 alleged victims (many of which are totally on our side) how many of them do you think worked for my webcam studio? 0."

He added:

"I can say things like this now. 15 months of biting my tongue."

Tristan Tate safeguards brother Andrew Tate amid Quran controversy

Amidst the persisting controversy surrounding a photograph featuring the Quran and Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate has emerged as a steadfast advocate for his brother.

In a powerful display of support and unity, the younger Tate sibling has stepped forward to publicly defend his brother's actions. Tristan invoked their shared experiences of enduring imprisonment in Romania:

"When in prison my brother kept the Quran sitting on the empty top bunk at all times. I had many books in the cell scattered around but he ensured the Quran was elevated above them all. It actually upsets me to see 'Muslims' attack him, I know how very hard he tries."

