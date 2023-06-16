"This guy is literally mocking Muslims" - Andrew Tate’s disrespectful Quran photo sparks outrage among the Islamic community

Champion kickboxer turned social media influencer Andrew Tate is no stranger to controversy. However, a post involving him that recently appeared on Twitter has caused a huge storm, even by his standards.

The post in question was made by Twitter account @ReachMorpheuss, which styles itself as a “messenger of Tate”.

The post shows ‘Top G’ relaxing on a bed while reading from what appears to be the Muslim holy book, the Quran.

It should come as no surprise to see Tate reading the Quran, as the influencer announced that he’d converted to Islam in late 2022. Since then, he has made many social media posts reflecting this.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear."



[Surah Baqarah : 286] “Allah does not burden a soul beyond that it can bear."[Surah Baqarah : 286]

Unfortunately, the photo in the tweet shows ‘Top G’ reading the Quran while wearing nothing but a pair of Muay Thai shorts. According to AboutIslam.net, this could be considered highly inappropriate:

“Covering the awrah (private parts) when reading the Quran is not obligatory. But a Muslim should always be in a state of purity and modesty when listening or reading the Quran.”

The fact that Andrew Tate was not dressed modestly in this photo was quickly picked up on by a number of followers on Twitter.

Harshul Kestwal @HKestwal @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss I thought people would be furious to see holy book on his not so holy place 🤐 @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss I thought people would be furious to see holy book on his not so holy place 🤐

Slows3ph @Slows3ph @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss I'm not even Muslim, and I was thinking the same thing. @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss I'm not even Muslim, and I was thinking the same thing.

LeoHimself10 @Mbad03262095 @MuhammadTahaCh1



1) proper dress wear

2) cleansed

3) Sit up right

4) respectful environment..



use your common sense everyone @ReachMorpheuss he is using islam for publicity why else would he flex his room like that and in nothing but shorts?? lying down like that?? there are rules to reading Quran:1) proper dress wear2) cleansed3) Sit up right4) respectful environment..use your common sense everyone @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss he is using islam for publicity why else would he flex his room like that and in nothing but shorts?? lying down like that?? there are rules to reading Quran:1) proper dress wear2) cleansed3) Sit up right4) respectful environment..use your common sense everyone

mark jordan @23Markjordan @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss you should say COVER UP. dont be soft with him now he has been muslim long enough. @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss you should say COVER UP. dont be soft with him now he has been muslim long enough.

GGezLoL @gez_lo @MuhammadTahaCh1

Only reason he is not Christian is cuz then he would have to admit he is sinning hard by fucking many woman and living in gluttony @ReachMorpheuss He is grifting on Islam, the fact u support this man child like many other Muslims amuses me as he still drinks, smokes, whores around, is wasteful.Only reason he is not Christian is cuz then he would have to admit he is sinning hard by fucking many woman and living in gluttony @MuhammadTahaCh1 @ReachMorpheuss He is grifting on Islam, the fact u support this man child like many other Muslims amuses me as he still drinks, smokes, whores around, is wasteful.Only reason he is not Christian is cuz then he would have to admit he is sinning hard by fucking many woman and living in gluttony

𝓨𝓙𝓡 @RMASUF25 @ReachMorpheuss Bros reading the Quran as if his reading a storybook @ReachMorpheuss Bros reading the Quran as if his reading a storybook 😭😭

Mystic Mountain @MysticM35194575 @ReachMorpheuss Should Respect The Quran Accordingly, Obviusly Not in this way, BTW Alhamdulillah that he is learning it more to his heart. @ReachMorpheuss Should Respect The Quran Accordingly, Obviusly Not in this way, BTW Alhamdulillah that he is learning it more to his heart.

Synclon @ItsSynclon @ReachMorpheuss Andrew, Please Wear one of these if you want to read it next time! @ReachMorpheuss Andrew, Please Wear one of these if you want to read it next time! https://t.co/rXunvd8nyh

Bin yousef🇦🇪🇲🇽 @Binyousef91 @ReachMorpheuss Dude,Wear a modest clothes when you reading the holy Quran . @ReachMorpheuss Dude,Wear a modest clothes when you reading the holy Quran .💀

Keyser Soze @aynenhallettim @ReachMorpheuss It feels more and more to me like this guy is literally mocking muslims. What the fuck is this picture? Absolutely no respect at all. @ReachMorpheuss It feels more and more to me like this guy is literally mocking muslims. What the fuck is this picture? Absolutely no respect at all.

Andrew Tate Quran: What has ‘Top G’ said about Islam?

Andrew Tate famously announced his conversion to Islam in late 2022, and has made plenty of references to the religion on social media since.

‘Top G’ claimed on a podcast last year that Islam was the “last true religion” left on the planet, and also stated that Christians who believe in good against evil should convert to Islam.

Waasim @waasim_ Andrew Tate has now confirmed himself that he is now a Muslim Andrew Tate has now confirmed himself that he is now a Muslim https://t.co/7FjRT2oOzp

One of Tate’s most interesting statements on Islam was the fact that in his eyes, people don’t disrespect Muslims or their religion.

This suggestion came to light again in May when ‘Top G’ responded to a tweet showing Satanists shredding copies of the Bible.

Tate simply stated the following in response:

“Try the Quran if you’re so brave.”

Dr. David Wood @Acts17David

#AndrewTateQuranChallenge The Andrew Tate Quran Challenge begins! Top G is now literally inviting people to desecrate the Quran. This seems like a really stupid move on his part, but who am I to question the wisdom of Islam's greatest hero? The Andrew Tate Quran Challenge begins! Top G is now literally inviting people to desecrate the Quran. This seems like a really stupid move on his part, but who am I to question the wisdom of Islam's greatest hero?#AndrewTateQuranChallenge https://t.co/KnpFCUUnw0

This tweet, however, drew plenty of criticism as it appeared to be inviting people to desecrate the Muslim holy book. Remarkably, the hashtag #AndrewTateQuranChallenge even went viral on social media following this incident.

Atheist Republic @AtheistRepublic Armin Navabi @ArminNavabi

I invite more people to

Just because you submit to Islam, Andrew, it doesn't mean we cower in response to Islamic threats. You are endorsing Islamic violence. We stand up to Islamic violence and bullies like you who endorse such tactics. You'll have… @Cobratate I did.I invite more people to #DesecrateTheQuran Just because you submit to Islam, Andrew, it doesn't mean we cower in response to Islamic threats. You are endorsing Islamic violence. We stand up to Islamic violence and bullies like you who endorse such tactics. You'll have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… @Cobratate I did. I invite more people to #DesecrateTheQuranJust because you submit to Islam, Andrew, it doesn't mean we cower in response to Islamic threats. You are endorsing Islamic violence. We stand up to Islamic violence and bullies like you who endorse such tactics. You'll have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/yj2BzgUuzQ The #AndrewTateQuranChallenge is gaining momentum after Andrew Tate's tweet suggesting people wouldn't be brave enough to desecrate the Quran. The hashtag backfired, with users sharing instances of Quran desecration, an outcome likely unintended by Tate. twitter.com/ArminNavabi/st… The #AndrewTateQuranChallenge is gaining momentum after Andrew Tate's tweet suggesting people wouldn't be brave enough to desecrate the Quran. The hashtag backfired, with users sharing instances of Quran desecration, an outcome likely unintended by Tate. twitter.com/ArminNavabi/st…

