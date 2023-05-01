Andrew Tate’s bold dare to Satanist woman for Bible shredding in-front of a live audience goes viral, divides opinions

Andrew Tate is well-known for always sharing his opinions on social media, regardless of how controversial his takes are. Recently, 'Top G' has been embroiled in legal trouble as Polish authorities continue their investigation into his suspected involvement in human trafficking alongside his brother, Tristan Tate.
This, however, hasn't stopped Andrew Tate from continuing to make the bizarre tweet here and there, whether it's claiming that he barely recognizes Shakira or tweeting that he may deserve more jailtime. He recently took to Twitter to dare a Satanist, who is shown shredding the Bible, to do the same to the Quran.
Tate openly questioned her bravery as he shared a video of the incident, which was originally posted by Fox News. The video in question was filmed at SatanCon in Boston, Massachusetts. Tate's tweet, however, has been polarizing and drew mixed reactions from people on social media.
While some reacted humorously, others claimed that he was encouraging un-Islamic behavior. Some even brought up Satanist's right to free speech in defense of her actions. Several of the reactions to his tweet are as follows:
Some even advised Tate that in the face of such situations, he's better off trying to enlighten people of his faith rather than antagonizing them. Regardless, the controversial social media influencer did not draw the reaction he hoped for.
Andrew Tate's recent actions
Former kickboxer Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest in Poland while the country's authorities continue investigating the rape and human trafficking allegations involving him and his younger brother, Tristan Tate. He was arrested back in December 2022 but an indictment is yet to be filed.
Instead, prosecutors have until June to send the case to trial. His court appearance late last month saw his house arrest in Poland extended for another 30 days. Since then, 'Top G' has been active on social media, where he lambasted everyone who mocked Ryan Garcia for his recent KO loss to Gervonta Davis.
He claimed that an individual. who has never stepped into a ring or cage should feel that they have the right to ridicule a professional fighter. Furthermore, he was recently praised by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a move that surprised many.