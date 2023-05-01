Andrew Tate’s bold dare to Satanist woman for Bible shredding in-front of a live audience goes viral, divides opinions

Andrew Tate is well-known for always sharing his opinions on social media, regardless of how controversial his takes are. Recently, 'Top G' has been embroiled in legal trouble as Polish authorities continue their investigation into his suspected involvement in human trafficking alongside his brother, Tristan Tate.

This, however, hasn't stopped Andrew Tate from continuing to make the bizarre tweet here and there, whether it's claiming that he barely recognizes Shakira or tweeting that he may deserve more jailtime. He recently took to Twitter to dare a Satanist, who is shown shredding the Bible, to do the same to the Quran.

Tate openly questioned her bravery as he shared a video of the incident, which was originally posted by Fox News. The video in question was filmed at SatanCon in Boston, Massachusetts. Tate's tweet, however, has been polarizing and drew mixed reactions from people on social media.

While some reacted humorously, others claimed that he was encouraging un-Islamic behavior. Some even brought up Satanist's right to free speech in defense of her actions. Several of the reactions to his tweet are as follows:

Xavier Palfreman @xavierjp__



abu jahl

vlad the impaler

Reginald de chatillon

Tarek fatah

Xavier Palfreman @xavierjp__

abu jahl

vlad the impaler

Reginald de chatillon

Tarek fatah

Rasmus paludan @Cobratate Every person who's ever desecrated the book of Allah, the character of the Prophet ﷺ or the religion of Islam has met a terrible fate or been exposed as a vile piece of filth

Marshall Thomas @_Marshall_Apex @Cobratate Not to engage and be negative, but what would people do if she did do it the Quran? It's a free speech precedent. This is coming from me, a Christian.

Isabel Jones @IsableJones919 @Cobratate I've seen responses like this rising where Muslims are standing up for Christian's and daring the insane left to come for Islam the way they are Christianity . Love it … I'm neither Christian or Muslim but if we all stand together they won't stand for long .

Muhammed Demirel @mdemireld44 @Cobratate Let no one harm any holy book. Everyone who believes in Islam should think this way.

محمد بن أحمد الخالدي @Hadeeth55



محمد بن أحمد الخالدي @Hadeeth55

@Cobratate Dear Andrew,This statement is not correct at all because you are encouraging her to tear up the Quran, which is haram in our religion. Please reconsider writing this response.

Jordan @jordanbh02 @Cobratate No religious book should be torn apart no matter what religion

Indigochild ⭐️ @jessykigen @Cobratate No one knows the truth. All these books were man made God didn't make them. It was right for her to do so.

🧨PTSDbag🧨 @DogeSupremacy



Unfortunately for her, this was edgy in 1995.



🧨PTSDbag🧨 @DogeSupremacy

@Cobratate Edgelords gonna edge.Unfortunately for her, this was edgy in 1995.Super passè these days.

Danny Tommo 🇬🇧 @RealDannyTommo



Danny Tommo 🇬🇧 @RealDannyTommo

@Cobratate What would happen if someone did this to the Quran?Any Muslims like to answer?

حامد @jBLACKSPADES



A Muslim would not say something like this even if it bothers them. What is the point of challenging someone if you are going to see the Quran torn in front of you? Its hurt!



حامد @jBLACKSPADES

@Cobratate I do not agree with you on this.A Muslim would not say something like this even if it bothers them. What is the point of challenging someone if you are going to see the Quran torn in front of you? Its hurt!when it comes to religion, it is better to advise than to challenge.

BeeBear @1BeeBear @Cobratate Stop provoking, if you provoke someone might do that do too.

Some even advised Tate that in the face of such situations, he's better off trying to enlighten people of his faith rather than antagonizing them. Regardless, the controversial social media influencer did not draw the reaction he hoped for.

Andrew Tate's recent actions

Former kickboxer Andrew Tate is currently under house arrest in Poland while the country's authorities continue investigating the rape and human trafficking allegations involving him and his younger brother, Tristan Tate. He was arrested back in December 2022 but an indictment is yet to be filed.

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Andrew Tate's house arrest has been extended another 30 days.

Instead, prosecutors have until June to send the case to trial. His court appearance late last month saw his house arrest in Poland extended for another 30 days. Since then, 'Top G' has been active on social media, where he lambasted everyone who mocked Ryan Garcia for his recent KO loss to Gervonta Davis.

He claimed that an individual. who has never stepped into a ring or cage should feel that they have the right to ridicule a professional fighter. Furthermore, he was recently praised by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya in a move that surprised many.

