Controversial social media personality Andrew Tate is a former kickboxer who has dabbled in MMA in the past. While he has never entered the squared circle under the Queensberry Rules, he is a former combat sports athlete.

This past Saturday, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had their long-awaited clash in the boxing ring. As many predicted, 'Tank' emerged victorious after he landed a slick liver shot in the seventh round to hand 'KingRy' his first-ever loss. In the aftermath of Garcia's loss, many have mocked him on social media. This prompted Andrew Tate to take to Twitter and lambast anyone speaking ill of the 24-year-old Californian for losing.

In his words, no one who hasn't stepped inside the squared circle deserves to mock modern-day gladiators like professional fighters. He characterized those who mock Garcia as cowards and the worst type of people. Anyone, he claimed, who mocked Garcia will be blocked by 'Cobra' on Twitter.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked.



Unless youve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD.



Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit.



The worst types of people. Any twitter account I see mocking Ryan Garcia is getting blocked. Unless youve been in the ring yourself, you are not qualified to say a WORD. Always a coward who has so much to say from outside the gladiator pit.The worst types of people.

The bout between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia did not disappoint. The pair met inside the ring and put on a show after the first round. While 'KingRy' seemed to have won the first round by jabbing and maintaining his range as 'Tank' sat back and made reads, the pace of their fight quickly heightened in the second round.

Garcia was more aggressive, but as he sought to land his left hook, he kept putting himself within range of a potential counterpunch from 'Tank'. That is the bane of the left hook. To land them, fighters must stand close enough to risk being hit by counterpunches. In the second round, Garcia was dropped with an overhand left.

It countered his left hook and swung the momentum back to Davis' side, who eventually won the bout in the seventh round due to a sneaky body shot.

What happened to Andrew Tate this past Friday?

On Friday, Andrew Tate faced the Romanian courts once again. He is under suspicion of criminal offenses ranging from rape to human trafficking. Ahead of his Friday hearing, 'Top G' made a cryptic tweet implying that he expected more jail time and that he may deserve what comes.

With no charges brought against him, however, Romanian authorities require more time to investigate the horrifying allegations made against not only Andrew Tate but his younger brother Tristan Tate as well. Thus, this past Friday saw the Romanian courts extend the brothers' house arrest for another 30 days.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate 30 more days on house arrest.



30 more days suppressed.



No EMs.



I havnt been free for a single day this year.



The battle rages against Shaitan. 30 more days on house arrest. 30 more days suppressed. No EMs. I havnt been free for a single day this year.The battle rages against Shaitan. https://t.co/4dALlZvz6A

Both Andrew Tate and his brother have denied these allegations, but the verdict on the pair is yet to be delivered.

Poll : 0 votes