Andrew Tate predicts he'll be served more jail time in Friday's hearing

Andrew Tate is one of the most controversial figures of the modern age. The former kickboxer and mixed martial artist abandoned the world of combat sports for social media superstardom. However, his rise hasn't come without controversy. A series of legal troubles have led to a recent stint in jail in Romania.

While he has since been released, 'Top G' is scheduled for another court appearance today in Romania. Ahead of having to face the Romanian courts once more, Andrew Tate took to Twitter to express his thoughts on his upcoming court hearing. According to Tate, he anticipates receiving more jail time.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate Court in an hour.



I trust god because he knows best.



Maybe I need more hell.



Tate, who converted to Islam in late 2022, claims to trust in God and that whatever awaits him may be the result of divine intervention because he may or may not deserve more hell. It's a bizarre statement that's come to define the controversial social media star's Twitter activity.

His hearing revolves around the human trafficking charges that 'Top G' has been accused of since April 2022. While he was previously released from jail, he remains under house arrest as Romanian authorities continue their investigations into the matter.

Andrew Tate's connection to the UFC

As a former fighter, Andrew Tate isn't too far removed from the world of combat sports. Reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling previously found himself in hot water after posting pictures of himself standing alongside Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate on Twitter.

Fans called for 'Funk Master' to explain himself, especially regarding Tate's controversial view that if women are sexually assaulted, they should bear responsibility for putting themselves in that position. While Sterling tried to defend himself by clarifying that he disagreed with those views, the damage was done.

Meanwhile, newly crowned middleweight champion Israel Adesanya recently spoke well of 'Top G' in a surprising move. During an appearance on the Honeybadger Hour podcast, 'The Last Stylebender' had words of praise for Tate.

"Jordan, Andrew, Dave Goggins. Guys like that, they’re the ones who are really pushing men to be accountable as men."

It was a surprising move that led to many fans criticizing the Nigerian striking specialist.

