Is Andrew Tate a Muslim now? Controversial streamer announces his conversion

Popular internet personality Andrew Tate has taken to his socials to announce his conversion to Islam. Islam, which is the second largest religious group in the world, is seemingly going to have a new addition in the form of the much controversial Andrew "Cobra" Tate.

Andrew Tate recently traveled to Dubai, UAE, where he is seen in what appears to be a mosque. Additionally, the former kickboxing champion was seen offering his prayers (Salah in Arabic). Following that, the 35-year-old announced his conversion. He said:

"This is why I'm Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert."

Andrew Tate ✪ @CobraTateKING “Love of Allah is the power of the heart, the sustenance of the heart, the light of the heart.” - Ibn Qayim. “Love of Allah is the power of the heart, the sustenance of the heart, the light of the heart.” - Ibn Qayim. https://t.co/hdwnncEDpH

Is Andrew Tate conversion to Islam true or an act?

Before delving into the question, readers should note that Andrew Tate is presently not available on any of the major social media platforms. The controversial Anglo-American was de-platformed from various websites, including Meta Websites (Facebook and Instagram), TikTok, and YouTube for his remarks on women.

However, following his visit to the UAE, he took to Gettr, an American social media platform built on the platform of "free speech," to announce that he will be following the path of Allah.

A video of his prayer was also posted by his friend and former MMA fighter, Tam Khan, on Facebook. The latter explained:

"Brother Andrew is very sincere and his heart is with Islam."

He continued:

"Why did I record us pray? Because it helps to post positivity. Rather then post materialistic (as i myself have been guilty of) or waste of time things. He could’ve said no, he knows this can also have a negative affect to his already controversial status on social media, but he did this for himself."

In a recently uploaded Full Send Podcast, Andrew Tate commented that he considered Islam to be the last "real" religion on the planet. He said:

"I think it's the last religion... It's the last one, because no other religion has boundaries which they enforce. If you will tolerate everything, then you stand for nothing...99% of Christians are ignoring every single rule in the Bible, every single day. They'll try and say they interpret it differently... Only Muslims follow their book, so they're the last religion."

However, the veracity of his statement cannot be confirmed at this point. Aside from his post on Gettr, there was no further indication of his conversion. Fans will have to wait for further comment from his part to shed light on the matter.

Some detractors have also opined that his conversion is merely a ruse to escape the "cancel culture". One user wrote:

Arjun* @mxtaverse Hearing news that Andrew Tate has converted to Islam.



Everyone knows he didn't do it for spiritual reasons but because being a Muslim shelters you from criticism by woke liberals and makes you immune to cancel-culture. Hearing news that Andrew Tate has converted to Islam.Everyone knows he didn't do it for spiritual reasons but because being a Muslim shelters you from criticism by woke liberals and makes you immune to cancel-culture.

The user stated that his decision was a "populist" move (implying that he did it to get people on his side):

Brandon @deafening_chirp @mxtaverse Also he has a huge following from MusIims. This conversion also serves as a populist move. @mxtaverse Also he has a huge following from MusIims. This conversion also serves as a populist move. https://t.co/qlzQueY3G8

Another user pointed out that it was an act of garnering acceptance within the larger Muslim community.

محسن @no7MRA Andrew tate lost all his social media platforms. Now he is “converting” to Islam. He knows Muslims jump with excitement if anyone converts. He spots gullibility & how to control his next target of people. This man wants to be treated like a king. He has found his audience.🤡 Andrew tate lost all his social media platforms. Now he is “converting” to Islam. He knows Muslims jump with excitement if anyone converts. He spots gullibility & how to control his next target of people. This man wants to be treated like a king. He has found his audience.🤡

From the looks of it, his apparent conversion has firmly stirred the pot. Many await concrete confirmation of his transition to Islam.

According to The New Arab, Andrew Tate is expected to be interviewed by Mohammed Hijab, an Islamic scholar and social media personality.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes