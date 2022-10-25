Former kickboxer and highly controversial influencer Andrew Tate has announced his conversion to Islam. The de-platformed influencer previously described Islam as the last true religion in the world and has now confirmed that he is Muslim himself.

Tate, a self-described "success coach" who is known for his radical beliefs on gender relations, encouraged Christians who "believe in good" to convert to Islam as well. He preached:

"This is why I'm Muslim. Any Christian who believes in good and understands the true battle against evil must convert."

Waasim @waasim_ Andrew Tate has now confirmed himself that he is now a Muslim Andrew Tate has now confirmed himself that he is now a Muslim https://t.co/7FjRT2oOzp

Andrew Tate announces his conversion to Islam

Despite being deplatformed, Tate's views can still be found circulating across social media. He even managed to land a recent TV interview with English journalist Piers Morgan, who has been willing to give him and other provocateurs a platform in the past.

Recently, Tate was reportedly spotted in Dubai with former MMA fighter Tam Khan. In a video that made its way onto social media, Khan appeared to be teaching Tate about Salah, or Prayer, one of the five core pillars of Islam.

Jōb, عَبْد العَزيز @GodListensToDua Andrew tate banned from all social media platforms, is being taught on how to pray salah from his close Arab friend in Dubai. Interesting Andrew tate banned from all social media platforms, is being taught on how to pray salah from his close Arab friend in Dubai. Interesting https://t.co/0LZ5LoME5b

Today, Andrew Tate made a statement on one of his few remaining social media accounts, confirming that he is Muslim and encouraging Christians who support his message to convert.

He previously stated in an appearance on the Full Send Podcast that he believes Islam to be the last true religion. He claimed that it's the only faith where its core tenants are still respected by followers. Tate opined:

"I think it's the last religion... It's the last one, because no other religion has boundaries which they enforce. If you will tolerate everything, then you stand for nothing...99% of Christians are ignoring every single rule in the Bible, every single day. They'll try and say they interpret it differently... Only Muslims follow their book, so they're the last religion."

Although Andrew Tate has publicly shared his favorable views of Islam in the past, as well as his distaste for modern Christianity, this is believed to be the first time he's openly claimed himself to be Muslim.

Andrew Tate's prominence

Most of the world has heard of Tate and his beliefs by now, as he surpassed former U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim Kardashian combined in terms of Google searches in July.

The infamous influencer's message was spread in clips posted on social media sites like Instagram and TikTok, eventually finding himself in a livestream debate with popular Twitch streamers Adin Ross, Trainwreck and xQc. When the lattermost challenged his polarizing beliefs, Tate angrily left the Discord call. The stream went viral, propelling the former kickboxer to the forefront of the public consciousness.

As public outrage surrounding Andrew Tate and his controversial messages grew, many large social media companies banned him from their platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes