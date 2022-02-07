After Skarner, League of Legends developers might look at Shyvana VGU

It’s highly likely that the League of Legends developers will look to introduce a Shyvana VGU after they are done with Skarner.

Shyvana placed second in the 2022 VGU vote, with Crystal Vanguard taking the first spot with an overwhelming number of votes. While Skarner did need some love and attention from the developers, Shyvana has been in the VGU race for quite some time.

She was also the runner-up for multiple seasons but lost out to other champions who eventually received their mini-rework. Shyvana, coming second again, just shows how popular the demand is amongst community members to finally see an update hit her kit.

Fortunately, Riot Games have noticed this, and the Half-dragon might see some much-desired upgrades to her kit in future patches.

League of Legends developers are considering a Shyvana VGU

nocturne too for that matter @LoLDev you guys have been saying you'll consider shyv since 2019, stop putting her back on the poll and just rework hernocturne too for that matter @LoLDev you guys have been saying you'll consider shyv since 2019, stop putting her back on the poll and just rework hernocturne too for that matter https://t.co/ZCHKui6SZP

Community desire for a Shyvana VGU has been noticeable for many years, and League of Legends fans had expected that by Season 12, she would have gotten her mini-rework.

However, that has not been the case, and Shyvana is making her appearances in the VGU poll every season. But in the latest blog, Riot’s Lead Producer of Champions Reav3 addressed the issues surrounding Shyvana and suggested that she is a strong contender for a rework even outside the VGU votes.

He states:

“We know a lot of you are disappointed that our favorite half-dragon lady keeps getting so close to winning without ever taking the crown. Like many of you, we really want to see her updated because a badass half-dragon shifter has so much potential. As you know, we don’t do votes for every VGU, like with Mundo. So while we can’t promise that Shyvana will be the next big VGU we do, she is a pretty strong contender for the next one we explore outside of a VGU vote.”

While Shyvana has not been confirmed for an update, Riot will at least be considering giving her a mini-rework after the Skarner one is done and dusted. Hence, Shyvana fans can be hopeful about changes in the near future.

