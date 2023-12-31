The League of Legends LoLdle answers for the January 1, 2024 questions have just been released. To successfully conquer these enigmatic riddles, players must profoundly comprehend the myriad emojis, quotes, splash arts, abilities, and other intricate elements associated with each LoL champion. Let us now explore the quote puzzle that has been meticulously devised for January 1:
"Ah, my favorite part of the job: product testing."
All of the LoLdle answers have been provided below.
Ryze, Renata Glasc, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 543rd edition (January 1, 2024)
The League of Legends LoLdle solutions for the January 1 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Ryze
- Quote: Renata Glasc
- Ability: Evelynn, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Jax
- Splash art: Poppy, Bonus: Scarlet Hammer Poppy
Ryze, a mage with exceptional skills in League of Legends, hails from a place called Runeterra, and first appeared in 2009. Many gamers are likely familiar with the famous quote by Renata Glasc, who is widely recognized as a support champion.
Evelynn possesses extraordinary fighting prowess, which makes comprehending his Passive ability an effortless task. In the same vein, ardent fans should encounter no difficulty in decoding Jax's emoji. Dedicated LoL enthusiasts will instantly identify the Scarlet Hammer splash art associated with Poppy.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- December 31, LoLdle 542: Garen, Seraphine, Darius, Master Yi, Sivir
- December 30, LoLdle 541: LeBlanc, Twitch, Lucian, Milio, Kassadin
- December 29, LoLdle 540: Nasus, Zoe, Ivern, Ryze, Graves
- December 28, LoLdle 539: Rakan, Amumu, K’Sante, Cassiopeia, Bel’Veth
- December 27, LoLdle 538: Yorick, Samira, Trundle, Malphite, Heimerdinger
- December 26, LoLdle 537: Wukong, Heimerdinger, Jhin, Katarina, Master Yi
- December 25, LoLdle 536: Yasuo, Lissandra, Rakan, Draven, Nunu & Willump
- December 24, LoLdle 535: Twitch, Tristana, Syndra, Viktor, Darius
- December 23, LoLdle 534: Nautilus, Yorick, Kassadin, Quinn, Warwick
- December 22, LoLdle 533: Kog'Maw, Fizz, Heimerdinger, Sonna, Xerath
- December 21, LoLdle 532: Ashe, Kindred, Orianna, Nami, Xerath
- December 20, LoLdle 531: Swain, Lee Sin, Taric, Lux, Rek'Sai
- December 19, LoLdle 530: Teemo, Qiyana, Fiora, Orianna, Miss Fortune
- December 18, LoLdle 529: Brand, LeBlanc, Thresh, Yuumi, Alistar
- December 17, LoLdle 528: Soraka, Thresh, Renata Glasc, Shen, Lux
- December 16, LoLdle 527: Shyvana, Volibear, Braum, Fizz, Twitch
The answers for the 544th edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on January 2, 2024.