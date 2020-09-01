Battle royale games have attained massive popularity over the last few years. PUBG Mobile, in particular, has found a special place in the Indian community, with several athletes and actors also turning to the game for entertainment.

Ahsaas Channa is a renowned actress who has appeared in many movies and shows. She was also a part of Team Dynamo in the OnePlus Domin8 event which hosted a number of Indian cricketers and professional PUBG Mobile players earlier this year. Team Smriti eventually won the event, and Team Dynamo finished in third place.

In this article, we talk about Ahsaas Channa's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Ahsaas Channa’s PUBG Mobile ID

Ahsaas Channa’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5693162155, and her IGN is Nagmakhatun05.

Ahsaas Channa’s stats

Ahsaas Channa hasn’t played any match in the ongoing season. Here are her stats from the past two seasons:

Season 13

Ahsaas Channa’s stats in duo (Season 13)

In Season 13, Ahsaas Channa played 10 duo matches and ended up winning 3 of them, with a win rate of 30%. The actor also finished in the Top 10 five times. She notched seven kills and maintained a K/D ratio of 0.70.

Ahsaas Channa’s stats in squad mode (Season 13)

Ahsaas Channa also played two squad games and attained one chicken dinner. With three kills to her name, she registered a K/D ratio of 1.50.

Season 12

Ahsaas Channa’s stats in duo (Season 12)

In Season 12, Ahsaas Channa played 3 duo matches and finished all three games in the Top 10. She had 13 kills and maintained an impressive K/D ratio of 4.33.

The actor had also played one squad match and one solo match in that season.

Ahsaas Channa also appeared in a charity live-stream by Xyaa, a famous PUBG Mobile female content creator and streamer, back in July. You can check out the live-stream below:

Ahsaas Channa’s social media accounts

Ahsaas Channa is active on her Instagram account. Click here to visit her profile.

