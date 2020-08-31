Pooja Khatri's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile has outgrown several games on the mobile platform. Such is its popularity that several popular personalities and celebrities have taken up this game to interact with their audience.

Pooja Khatri is a popular Indian actress and model. She has featured in several popular TV shows like CID, Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman, and Icchapyaari Naagin. She streams several games, including PUBG Mobile, GTA 5, and more on her YouTube channel.

This article provides her PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more

Pooja Khatri's PUBG Mobile ID

Pooja’s PUBG Mobile Id is 5247279541, and her present IGN is SkyHighRocks. She is also the leader of the clan PROtON.

Pooja Khatri's stats

Her stats in the ongoing season in the squad mode

Season 14

In the ongoing season, the astress is in the Ace tier. She has played 449 squad matches and has triumphed in 92 of them, translating to a win rate of 20.5%. Pooja also has 303 top ten finishes. She boasts 1,467 frags and maintains an impressive K/D ratio of 3.27.

She hasn’t played any solo or duo matches.

Season 13

Her stats in the previous season in the squad mode

In the previous season, the popular model played 523 squad matches and won 116 games. She racked up 1,836 kills for an amazing K/D ratio of 3.51.

Like the present season, she didn’t played any solo or duo matches.

Pooja Khatri's PC specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X Eight-Core Processor

GPU: GeForce RTX 2070 Super

MOTHERBOARD: MSI X470 GAMING PRO

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Pooja Khatri'sYouTube channel

She started creating content and streaming on YouTube over one and a half years ago. Her first stream dates back to December 2018. Since then, she has been streaming regularly on the platform. Currently, she has over 618k subscribers and over 54 million views combned.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

She also streams on Nonolive.

Pooja Khatri's social media accounts

She is active on Instagram and Facebook.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

