Entity Payal's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The trend of content creation and streaming in eSports has picked up pace as several new players have started streaming games. With the rise in popularity of the battle royale genre, PUBG Mobile has become one of the most prominent games on the mobile platform. It has further widened the scope of creating related content for the vast audience.

Entity Payal, real name Payal Dhaare, is a popular PUBG Mobile content creator for Entity Gaming, and we take a look at her in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Entity Payal's PUBG Mobile ID

Entity Payal's PUBG Mobile ID is 5120321397, and her IGN is EntityPaYaL. She is also a part of the clan Entity Gaming.

Entity Payal's stats

Her stats in the ongoing season in the squad mode

In the current season, Payal has played 247 squad games and emerged victorious in 70 of them for a notable win rate of 28.3%. She has 1,307 kills, maintaining an awe-inspiring K/D ratio of 5.29.

Her stats in the ongoing season in the duo mode

She also has eight victories in the 62 duo games that she has played.

Her stats in the previous season in the squad mode

In the squad mode in the previous season, Entity Payal was placed in the Ace tier, and played 482 games, winning 151 of them for a magnificent win rate of 31.3%. She has notched 2,051 kills and has an impressive K/D ratio of 4.26, and has also finished in the top ten 332 times.

Her stats in the previous season in the duo mode.

She also has one chicken dinner from the 12 duo games for a splendid K/D ratio of 3.58.

Her YouTube channel

Payal is a streamer for Entity Gaming, and started streaming PUBG Mobile content on YouTube around four months back. Since then, she has amassed over 183k subscribers on her channel, and has over 6.7 million views combined.

You can click here to visit her YouTube channel.

Her social media accounts

She is active on her Instagram and Twitter

Twitter: Click here

Instagram: Click here

