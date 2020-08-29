Ashish Chanchlani's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is a top battle royale game on the mobile platform. The game's massive popularity has further expanded the scope of content creation around it. Also, the title's meteoric rise has set the tone for the eSports scene.

Also read: RON GAMING'sGAMING's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Some famous personalities and content creators have taken up this game to engage with their fans and entertain them. Ashish Chanchlani is undoubtedly one of the most prominent content creators from India. He needs no introduction, as he runs one of the most popular Indian YouTube channels — Ashish Chanchlani Vines.

In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ashish Chanchlani's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 5106550398, and his in-game name is AshishChanchl.

Ashish Chanchalani's PUBG Mobile stats

His stats in the Season 12 of PUBG Mobile

Advertisement

Ashish Chanchalani isn't very active in PUBG Mobile. He has played only a handful of games in total. In Season 12, he had four squad games to his name. He has won a single match, which equates to a win rate of 25%. He also finished in the top 10 thrice, and has racked up 12 kills for a K/D ratio of 4.

All the games that he played were during the STAY HOME FOR INDIA — DAY 1 live stream hosted on Tanmay Bhat's channel.

You can watch the highlights in the videos given below:

His YouTube channel

Ashish Chanchalani recently achieved a significant feat of 20 million subscribers, and he posted a video dedicated to all his fans. He posted the first video on his channel six years back, and since then, has amassed over 2.25 billion views combined.

Check out his channel here.

Also read: Carryminati's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

His social media

Ashish is quite active on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Facebook: Click here

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here