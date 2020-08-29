RON GAMING’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The immense popularity of PUBG Mobile in the last few years has significantly changed the landscape of online content creation on the mobile platform. A new generation of gaming content creators has subsequently emerged, with the momentum picking up quickly in various parts of the globe.

RON GAMING is one of the most popular content creators from India. In this article, we will look at his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

Also Read: Carryminati's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

RON GAMING’s PUBG Mobile ID

RON GAMING’s ID is 5102099001, and his IGN is 彡EAGLE彡RON.

RON GAMING’s stats

RON GAMING’s stats in Squads (Asia)

Advertisement

RON GAMING, who is placed in the Ace tier, has played 347 squad matches in the ongoing season, winning 138 Chicken Dinners. He has a win rate of 39.7% and has also finished in the top ten a staggering 307 times. He has notched 1336 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.86.

RON GAMING’s tiers in the ongoing season

RON GAMING has also played four squad matches in the Europe server. He ended up winning 1 game and has a K/D ratio of 2.0

RON GAMING’s stats in Squads (Europe)

RON GAMING’s PC Setup

Processor: 3950x

GPU: GTX 1080TI

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 CL14

RON GAMING’s YouTube channels

RON GAMING runs two channels – ‘RON GAMING’ and ‘Ron Gaming Videos.’ On the main channel, he has over 3.74 million subscribers and over 917 million views combined. On the other channel, he boasts 1.48 million subscribers and over 178 million views. He primarily creates content around PUBG Mobile but also posts videos based on several other games like Minecraft, GTA 5 and Human: Fall Flat.

You can click on the links down below to check out his channels.

Main Channel: Click here

Other Channel: Click here

RON GAMING’s Social Media accounts

RON GAMING is active on his Instagram account. Click here to visit his profile.

He also has a discord server that you can join. Click here to join the server.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more