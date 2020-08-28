PUBG Mobile has garnered immense popularity over the past few years. The game's journey to fame has resulted in many personalities taking it up as a medium to entertain their audience on streaming platforms like YouTube.
Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, needs no introduction. He runs two of the most popular Indian YouTube channels – CarryMinati and CarryisLive. He frequently streams popular games, including PUBG Mobile, on his gaming channel.
In this article, we discuss CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.
CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID
Carry Minati's PUBG Mobile ID is 545247961, and his in-game name is Khalidjamonday.
CarryMinati's Stats
In the ongoing season, CarryMinati has played 70 squad games and won in 8 of them with a win rate of 11.42%. He has notched 120 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71. He is placed in the Platinum II tier and has finished in the top 10 several times.
CarryMinati has also played two duo games.
In the previous season, he had played three squad games.
His PC Specifications
Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8086K CPU @ 4.00GHz
Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI
RAM 32 GB
His YouTube channels
He has 24.9 million subscribers and over 1.75 billion views on his first channel, CarryMinati. On 'CarryisLive,' he boasts over 7.34 million subscribers and over 693 million views in total.
You can click on the links given below to check out his channels:
Main Channel: Click here
Gaming Channel: Click here
His Social Media accounts
Instagram: Click here to view his profile.
Facebook: Click here to view his profile.
Twitter: Click here to view his profile.
