PUBG Mobile has garnered immense popularity over the past few years. The game's journey to fame has resulted in many personalities taking it up as a medium to entertain their audience on streaming platforms like YouTube.

Also Read: Triggered Insaan (Live Insaan) PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, needs no introduction. He runs two of the most popular Indian YouTube channels – CarryMinati and CarryisLive. He frequently streams popular games, including PUBG Mobile, on his gaming channel.

In this article, we discuss CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

CarryMinati's PUBG Mobile ID

Carry Minati's PUBG Mobile ID is 545247961, and his in-game name is Khalidjamonday.

CarryMinati's Stats

His stats in Squads (Ongoing Season)

Advertisement

In the ongoing season, CarryMinati has played 70 squad games and won in 8 of them with a win rate of 11.42%. He has notched 120 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.71. He is placed in the Platinum II tier and has finished in the top 10 several times.

His stats in Duos

CarryMinati has also played two duo games.

His tiers in the ongoing season

In the previous season, he had played three squad games.

His PC Specifications

Processor Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-8086K CPU @ 4.00GHz

Video Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 TI

RAM 32 GB

His YouTube channels

He has 24.9 million subscribers and over 1.75 billion views on his first channel, CarryMinati. On 'CarryisLive,' he boasts over 7.34 million subscribers and over 693 million views in total.

You can click on the links given below to check out his channels:

Main Channel: Click here

Gaming Channel: Click here

His Social Media accounts

Instagram: Click here to view his profile.

Facebook: Click here to view his profile.

Twitter: Click here to view his profile.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.