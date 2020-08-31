LoLzZz Gaming’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Mobile battle royales like PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have garnered a massive popularity over the past few years. The demand for content related to these games on streaming platforms like Twitch and YouTube has increased due to a sudden spike in skill-level that is required to excel in them.

Several gamers have now taken up streaming as a full-time gig, and battle royale games like PUBG Mobile have further provided a platform to them.

LoLzZz Gaming is a prominent PUBG Mobile content creator from India. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

LoLzZz Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID

LoLzZz Gaming's PUBG Mobile ID is 526040141, and his IGN is 【Bi】LoLzZzYT. He is also the co-leader of the clan BeyondInfinity. He uses an emulator to play the game.

LoLzZz Gaming's Stats

Season 14

His stats in Squads (Ongoing Season)

LoLzZz Gaming has played 845 squad matches in the ongoing season and emerged victorious in 455 of them, which translates to a mind-boggling win rate of 53.84%. The YouTuber has notched 6391 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 7.56, which means that he has 7.56 kills in every match on average.

Season 13

His stats in Squads (Season 13)

He had played 1169 squad games in the previous season and notched 7770 kills with an impressive K/D ratio of 6.65. The YouTuber had also finished 765 times in the top 10.

His PC specifications

Here are his PC specifications:

AMD Ryzen 9 3900x

1080 8GB GPU

16 GB Ram

250 GB SSD

His YouTube Channel

LoLzZz Gaming posted the first video on his channel in February 2019. Since then, he has uploaded 795 videos and amassed 405 thousand subscribers, with over 72 million views combined. LoLzZz Gaming frequently streams PUBG Mobile on his channel.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

LoLzZz Gaming is active on Instagram. You can click here to visit his profile.

He also has his own discord server that the fans can join.

On 30th August, his account was banned during a live stream. However, in the comment section of the video, he clarified:

Hello Guys Nothing to worry. One of its file making changes in FPS optimization forcefully in Gameloop 7.1 Beta after switching to 90 FPS. Now the investigation is going on , hopefully everything will be sorted out soon!! - Update from PUBG Officials. I request Everyone not to spread hate until further updates!!