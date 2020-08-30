KL Rahul's PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile is one of the leading battle royale games on the mobile platform. The famous game has attracted millions of players worldwide, with many professional athletes across different sports also trying their hand at it.

PUBG Mobile has become quite popular among Indian cricketers. KL Rahul is one of the most prolific Indian batsmen and is an active PUBG Mobile player. He’s not the only Indian cricketer who is fond of the battle royale sensation. Players like Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Kuldeep Yadav, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal have all been spotted playing the game as well.

KL Rahul’s PUBG Mobile ID

KL Rahul’s PUBG Mobile ID is 5866952660, and his IGN is klrahulklr1.

KL Rahul’s stats

Season 13

KL Rahul’s stats in Squad in season 13

In the previous season, KL Rahul played 136 squad matches and won 4 of them, finishing 89 times in the top 10. He also notched 138 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.01.

KL Rahul’s stats in Duo in season 13

When it came to the duo mode, the cricketer played 61 matches and had 2 Chicken Dinners, killing 80 emeries in the process. He had also played 33 solo games.

His stats in Solo in season 13

Season 14

His stats in Squad in the ongoing season

In the ongoing season, KL Rahul is placed in the Platinum III tier in the squad mode and has played 66 squad games, winning 8 of them. He has maintained a K/D ratio of 1.45, with 96 kills to his name, and has finished 48 times in the top 10.

KL Rahul’s stats in Duos in the ongoing season

In addition, KL Rahul has played 125 duo games and 13 solo games. The Indian batsman has notched 161 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 129. He has also played 13 solo matches.

KL Rahul’s stats in Solo in the ongoing season

KL Rahul had also participated in the OnePlus Domin8 event which featured cricketers and professional PUBG Mobile players as well as actress Ahsaas Channa. Click here to check out the complete coverage of the event.

