Smriti Mandhana’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

PUBG Mobile has become quite a sensation in a short period of time. The game has had a huge impact on the mobile gaming industry and, to an extent, pioneered battle royale games in this field. It is not only played by the professional players, but also enjoyed by users of all ages and professions.

The trend of the battle royale games has even caught up with Indian cricketers. Smriti Mandhana, the women's teams star left-handed opener, is also an avid PUBG Mobile player. In this article, we take a look at her in-game ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Smriti Mandhana’s PUBG Mobile ID

Her PUBG Mobile ID is 5813895601, and her IGN is Smritzzz.

Smriti Mandhana’s stats

Her stats in squads (ongoing season)

Season 14

In the ongoing season, Smriti is placed in the Crown I tier. She has played 322 squad games and won 45 chicken dinners, roughly equating to a win rate of 14.0%. The Mumbaikar has racked up 632 kills with a K/D ratio of 1.96, also finishing in the top ten 161 times.

She hasn’t played any duo or solo matches yet this season.

Season 13

Her stats in squads (Season 13)

The batsman played 725 squad games in the previous season and emerged victorious in 50 of them, for a win ratio of 6.9%. She was placed in the Ace tier. Smriti also had 377 top-ten finishes, and killed 1,209 foes for a K/D ratio of 1.67.

Her stats in duos (Season 13)

The 24-year-old also played four duo matches, notching ten kills and finishing thrice in the top ten.

Her stats in solo (Season 13)

When it comes to the solo mode, she only has two games in the previous season with no victories.

(Note: The stats used in the article were recorded at the time of writing, and they might change as the season progresses.)

