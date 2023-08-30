"Ain't no damn way I'm that f**king ugly!" - IShowSpeed lashes out after getting banned from OmeTV twice on livestream

YouTube star Darren "IShowSpeed" went live on his channel on August 30, 2023, and interacted with random people on the video calling platform, OmeTV. For those unaware, OmeTV is similar to Omegle and describes itself as an "easy-to-use" chat and social network website. However, things took a turn during the broadcast, as Darren ended up getting banned for 720 minutes (12 hours).

OmeTV provided a "relevant image" as justification, depicting the streamer making a goofy expression. IShowSpeed was shocked by this, claiming that he got terminated for being "ugly."

He remarked:

"They just banned me because of my face? Am I that ugly? Am I that f**king ugly?! You banned me because of my face? Because of my f**king face?! You banned me because of my face! Is you serious, bruh?! Ain't no way I'm that f**king ugly, dog! Ain't no damn way I'm that f**king ugly!"

IShowSpeed pays to get unbanned from OmeTV, only to get suspended once again during the same livestream

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed was two hours into his broadcast when his interaction with strangers on OmeTV ended abruptly as he was banned. After voicing his frustration at the incident, the Ohio native decided to pay the platform to have his account reinstated. He said:

"I'll pay for it. I'm not tripping. I'll pay for it, but I ain't that f**king ugly, bro! Don't ever in your f**king life do that! Don't ever do that! I'll pay for it, though. I don't care. Ain't no way they just banned me because I was f**king... I was banned for being ugly. Ain't no damn way, bruh. That s**t is crazy!"

Timestamp: 02:52:00

IShowSpeed was banned for the second time approximately 10 minutes later. Stating he was "done" with the platform, the 18-year-old exclaimed:

"And they banned me. Am I this f**king ugly? Nah, I'm like dead a*s done! I am f**king done! They banned me again just because of my face! I am not that damn ugly!"

The former Twitch streamer once again paid to get unbanned and threatened to stop livestreaming if he was suspended a third time:

"Now, I've got to pay this money again! Damn! I swear to god, if that happens again, I'm ending the stream, bro."

Expand Tweet

Fans react to the streamer getting banned on OmeTV

Fans in the YouTube chat room shared a wide range of reactions, with the majority of them laughing at Darren getting banned from OmeTV. Here's a snapshot:

Live YouTube audience reacts to the streamer getting banned on OmeTV (Image via YouTube)

IShowSpeed is one of the most-watched YouTube personalities, boasting over 20.1 million subscribers. He recently won the Variety Streamer of the Year title at the Streamy Awards 2023.