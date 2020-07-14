Free Fire is one of the fastest-growing battle royale video games. It is developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for Android and iOS devices.

Since its inception, the game has built a reputation of giving away freebies to the players. Free Fire regularly introduces new characters to diversify the gameplay mechanics. These characters have special passive abilities.

Just like other battle royale games, Free Fire also has its own set of professional players who play the game. On that note, We take a look at one of the best players of Free Fire- Ajay aka Ajjubhai94.

Who is 'Ajjubhai94'?

Ajay resides in Gujarat and goes by his in-game name of Ajjubhai94 in Free Fire. He has exemplary gaming skills and is famous for his well-thought gameplay. Ajjubhai94 has a huge fan following and is followed by thousands of Free Fire players.

What is Ajay's ID in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai94's Profile in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai94's in-game ID is 451012596.

Ajjubhai94's in-game statistics in Free Fire.

His statistics are phenomenal and further underline his potential. If we look at his performance in squad matches, he has over 28,350 kills in 7876 games. He has also won over 2,200 matches.

Does Ajjubhai94 have a YouTube Channel?

Even though clips of Ajjubhai94's gameplay are all over the internet, you can watch him exclusively on his Youtube Channel named TOTAL GAMING. He streams his Free Fire gameplay with Hindi commentary and plays other fun games as well.

You can subscribe to his channel by clicking here.

