Ajjubhai (Total Gaming)'s in-game Free Fire ID, K/D ratio and stats in January 2021

Ajjubhai is one of the most popular Free Fire content creators in India. He runs a popular YouTube channel called Total Gaming, where he posts gameplay videos related to Garena's battle royale sensation.

This article takes a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Ajjubhai's real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

Ajjubhai's real name is Ajay, and his Free Fire ID is 451012596. His IGN is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played 10060 squad matches and has registered 2514 victories, translating to a win rate of 24.99%. He has racked up 36854 kills in these matches and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.88.

The popular YouTuber has also played 1641 duo games and has won on 306 occasions, making his win rate 18.64%. He has bagged 6402 kills in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Ajjubhai has played 897 matches in the solo mode and has emerged victorious in 77 matches, maintaining a win rate of 8.58%. He has 2264 kills in these matches, with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 187 squad games and has bagged 34 wins, making his win rate 18.18%. He also secured 524 kills in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.42.

In the ranked duo mode, the Indian content creator has played 3 games and has secured 1 victory. He has 5 kills to his name in these matches.

Ajjubhai has also played 10 ranked solo matches and has emerged victorious in 1 of them. He managed to secure 19 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.11 in this mode.

Ajjubhai's YouTube channels

Ajjubhai runs two YouTube channels called Total Gaming and Total Gaming Live. He has a massive subscriber count of 18.6 million subscribers on his Total Gaming channel. He also has 4.34 million subscribers on his second channel, Total Gaming Live.

He is popularly known for his entertaining gameplay videos and live streams on Free Fire.

To visit his first channel, click here.

To visit his second channel, click here.

Ajjubhai's social media accounts

Ajjubhai has Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts. Here are their links:

Instagram: Click here.

Facebook: Click here.

Twitter: Click here.

