Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Frontal Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Over the past few years, Free Fire has witnessed an enormous rise in popularity. Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Frontal Gaming, are two prominent Free Fire content creators from India and Indonesia, respectively. This article compares their stats in Free Fire.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has competed in 9892 squad matches and secured 2479 wins, having a win rate of 25.06%. With a K/D ratio of 4.90, he has killed 36315 foes.

In the duo mode, he has played 1629 games and won in 300 for a win rate of 18.41%. He has also amassed 6342 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The YouTuber has won 76 of the 889 solo games he has played, maintaining a win percentage of 8.54%. He has notched up 2246 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Total Gaming has played 636 squad games and has a win tally of 76, which comes down to a win rate of 11.94%.

He has also participated in 37 duo matches and grabbed one Booyah with a win percentage of 2.70%. He has also bagged 119 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Ajjubhai has 23 solo games to his name. He has accumulated 21 frags for a K/D ratio of just under 1.

Frontal Gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 225009777.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Frontal Gaming has appeared in a total of 11306 squad matches and triumphed in 1611 of them, managing a win rate of 14.24%. He has eliminated 40254 foes at a K/D ratio of 4.15.

The user has played 630 games in the duo mode and come out on top on 94 occasions for a win percentage of 14.92%. With 2769 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.17.

The renowned content creator has played 1075 solo matches and remained unbeaten in 153 of them, translating to a win rate of 14.23%. In the process, he has killed 4759 enemies with a K/D ratio of 5.16.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Frontal Gaming has played 1171 squad games in the current ranked season and emerged victorious in 84 of them, retaining a win percentage of 7.17%. He has 3604 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.32.

Apart from this, he has also featured in 42 duo matches and has 4 wins, which equates to a win rate of 9.52%. He has registered 179 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.71.

Lastly, Frontal Gaming has played 14 solo games and collected 33 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.36.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them statistically is quite difficult. In lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is relatively better in the squad mode. On the other hand, Frontal Gaming has the edge in the solo mode. Lastly, Total Gaming has maintained a higher win rate in the duo mode, while the former has a superior K/D ratio.

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in the squad mode. Frontal Gaming has the upper hand in the duo mode. Both the YouTubers are yet to win a game in the solo mode.

