Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. Nobru: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and Nobru are two renowned Free Fire content creators from India and Brazil. They boast massive subscriber counts of over 17.3 million and 11.5 million, respectively. Also, Nobru is a part of the esports team, Corinthians Free Fire.

This article compares both the YouTubers' stats.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has appeared in 9822 squad matches and won 2477 of them, maintaining a win rate of 25.21%. He has secured 36076 frags for a K/D ratio of 4.91.

In the duo mode, the streamer has played 1628 games and has a win tally of exactly 300, which comes down to a win ratio of 18.42%. With 6342 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.78.

The content creator has won 76 of 889 solo matches for a win percentage of 8.54%. He has killed 2246 enemies with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, the YouTuber has 559 squad matches to his name and 74 first-place finishes, having a win rate of 13.23%. In the process, he has bagged 2010 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.14.

The internet star has played 36 duo games and has a single victory, managing a win ratio of 2.77%. He has registered 119 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Total Gaming also has played 23 solo matches and notched up 21 kills with a K/D ratio of just below 1.

Nobru’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 228159683.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Nobru has participated in 8974 squad matches and has 1970 Booyahs, which equates to a win percentage of 21.95%. With a K/D ratio of 3.18, he has 22290 frags.

In the duo mode, the streamer also has played 2448 duo matches and come out on top on 372 occasions for a win rate of 15.19%. He has accumulated 7635 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.68.

The esport athlete has featured in 4601 solo games and has triumphed in 696 of them, having a win ratio of 15.12%. In the process, he has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.72 and has 18451 kills.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Nobru has played eight squad games in the ongoing ranked season and has registered 16 kills.

The internet star has competed in 171 duo matches and has remained unbeaten in 17, which equates to a win ratio of 9.94%. He has amassed 650 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.22.

The YouTuber has played 153 games in the solo mode and bettered his foes in 23, retaining a win percentage of 15.03%. He has racked up 658 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.06.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Comparison

Both YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. In lifetime stats, Total Gaming is ahead on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate – in the duo and squad modes. Nobru is relatively better in the solo mode.

It isn’t possible to compare their ranked stats in the squad mode as Nobru has played only eight games. In the solo and duo modes, Nobru is superior.

