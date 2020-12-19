Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. RUOK FF: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has an extensive viewership and a vast audience on various platforms like YouTube. The game crossed 100 billion lifetime views on this channel and was also one of the top games watched in 2020.

This has encouraged players to take up content creation and streaming. Total Gaming, aka Ajjubhai, and RUOK FF are among the most popular Free Fire content creators.

This article looks at and compares their in-game stats.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire)

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

Ajjubhai has participated in 9888 squad games and emerged victorious in 2479 matches, which comes down to a win rate of 25.07%. He has notched up 36299 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.90.

The streamer has also featured in 1629 duo matches and outplayed his foes on 300 occasions, equating to a win percentage of 18.41%. He has eliminated 6342 foes, retaining a K/D ratio of 4.77.

The internet star has 76 Booyahs in 889 solo games, upholding a win ratio of 8.54%. He has amassed 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

The YouTuber has also played 631 squad games in the ongoing ranked season. He has bettered his foes on 76 occasions for a win rate of 12.04%. With 2233 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.02.

The content creator has 37 appearances in duo matches and has managed a single victory, translating to a win percentage of 2.70%. He has racked up 119 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Lastly, Total Gaming has 23 solo matches to his name and is yet to win a game but has 21 kills.

RUOK FF’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 261109577.

Lifetime stats

All-time stats

RUOK has engaged in 6607 squad games and triumphed in 2803 matches, having a win percentage of 42.42%. In these matches, he has 31955 frags, maintaining a K/D ratio of 8.40.

The streamer also has 1060 first-place finishes in 2571 duo matches, sustaining a win rate of 41.22%. He has 12660 kills in these matches for a K/D ratio of 8.38.

The YouTuber has also competed in 1647 solo games and has come out on top in 502 of them, at a win rate of 30.47%. He has registered 6490 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, the internet star has 11 squad games against his name and has clinched two matches, having a win ratio of 18.18%. With a K/D ratio of 3.33, he has 30 kills in these matches.

Comparison

Both the content creators have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but as they play in different regions, comparing them is quite tricky. RUOK FF has the edge in all the three aspects – solo, duo, and squad – in the lifetime stats.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as RUOK FF is yet to feature in them. Lastly, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio in the squad games, while RUOK FF has a better win rate.

