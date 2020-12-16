Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs TheDonato: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

The massive popularity of Garena Free Fire in the last couple of years has led to the emergence of digital content creators who make videos on the battle royale game on various online streaming platforms.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and TheDonato are two of the most popular Free Fire YouTubers right now. This article compares their stats in the game.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9854 squad matches and has won on 2478 occasions, making his win rate 25.14%. With 36173 frags to his name, he has a K/D ratio of 4.90 in this mode.

In the duo mode, the Indian YouTuber has played 1628 games and has secured 300 victories, translating to a win rate of 18.42%. He has also notched up 6342 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.78.

Ajjubhai has played 889 solo matches and has bagged 76 wins, maintaining a win rate of 8.54%. He has eliminated 2246 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has played 593 squad matches and has won on 75 occasions, with a win rate of 12.64%. He has secured 2107 frags at a K/D ratio of 4.07 in this mode.

The popular content creator has also played 36 duo matches and has managed to win 1 of them, translating to a win rate of 2.77%. In the process, he has registered 119 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Ajjubhai has played 23 solo games in the current ranked season and has amassed 21 kills, with a K/D ratio of 0.91.

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID and stats

TheDonato’s Free Fire ID is 219110511.

Lifetime stats

TheDonato has played 2193 squad matches and has 815 victories to his name, maintaining a win rate of 37.16%. He has racked up 11734 frags at a K/D ratio of 8.52 in this mode.

When it comes to the duo mode, the Argentine content creator has played 1760 games and has won 691 of them, making his win rate 39.26%. With a K/D ratio of 9.06, he has killed 9684 enemies in these matches.

TheDonato has also won 418 of the 1487 solo matches that he has played, translating to a win rate of 28.11%. He has accumulated 7746 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 7.25.

Ranked stats

TheDonato has played 24 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 14 victories, with a win rate of 58.33%. He has killed 147 opponents in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 14.70.

The YouTuber has also played 55 duo matches and has 28 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 50.90%. He has collected 406 frags in these matches at a K/D ratio of 15.04.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ajjubhai and TheDonato have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire. However, comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, TheDonato has the edge over Ajjubhai in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats in the solo games as TheDonato hasn’t played a game in the mode yet. However, in the ranked duo and squad matches, TheDonato is ahead of Ajjubhai on both fronts – K/D ratio and win rate.

