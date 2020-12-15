Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Sultan Proslo: Who has the better Clash Squad stats in Free Fire?

Free Fire has become one of the most played BR titles on the mobile platform, which has led to the rise of content creation related to it.

Amitbhai, aka Desi Gamers, and Sultan Proslo (Dyland Pros) are two prominent Free Fire content creators hailing from India and Indonesia. They are immensely popular amongst the community and boast massive subscriber counts of 7.05 million and 12.6 million, respectively.

This article takes a look at their Clash Squad stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Amitbhai’s (Desi Gamers) Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194.

CS Career

In total, Amitbhai has been featured in 812 Clash Squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 472 of them, translating to a win rate of 58.13%. He has notched 4230 kills and has maintained a KDA of 1.71.

Clash Squad – Ranked

CS Ranked

Desi Gamers has played only seven games in the current Clash Squad season and has managed to emerge on top on five occasions, having a win ratio of 71.43%. With 13 kills, he has a KDA of 1.67.

Sultan Proslo’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 16207002.

CS Career

Sultan Proslo has competed in 254 Clash Squad games and has a win tally of 185, which comes to a win rate of 72.83%. In the process, he has bagged 1225 frags, managing a KDA of 2.73.

Clash Squad – Ranked

CS Ranked

Dyland Pros has appeared in only four matches in the ongoing Clash Squad season and has outdone his foes in all of them. He has 12 kills to his name and has a KDA of 3.13.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have maintained incredible stats in Clash Squad. In the CS Career, Sultan Proslo is ahead on both the fronts – KDA and win rate. It is impossible to compare their stats in the current Clash Squad ranked season as the two have only played a few matches.

