Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Yair17: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation related to Free Fire has become a viable option for many of its players due to the massive audience that the game has across the world.

Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and Yair17, are two prominent Free Fire YouTubers from India and Mexico.

This article takes a look at their stats in Free Fire and compares them.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in 9963 squad games and has managed to emerge on top on 9963 occasions, having a win percentage of 25.12%. With 36477 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 4.89.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has played 1629 matches and has bettered his foes in 300 of them for a win ratio of 18.41%. He has secured 6342 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.77.

Lastly, the player has 889 games to his name and has triumphed in 76 of them, making his win rate of 8.54%. In the process, he has bagged 2246 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

In the current ranked season, Ajjubhai has appeared in 55 squad matches and has a win tally of 23, retaining a win ratio of 41.81%. He has killed 138 opponents for a K/D ratio of 4.31.

Yair17’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 242226915.

Lifetime stats

Yair17 has competed in 1243 squad matches and has remained unbeaten in 239 of them, translating to a win ratio of 19.22%. He has eliminated 2158 foes at a K/D ratio of 2.15.

In the duo mode, the content creator has played 1603 games and has outdone his foes in 198 of them, which comes to a win percentage of 12.35%. With a K/D ratio of 2.71, he has registered 3813 frags.

The player has participated in 3511 solo matches as well and has emerged victorious in 289 of them, managing a win rate of 8.23%. He has accumulated 8483 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Ranked stats

The Ranked Season 19 has just begun, and Yair17 is yet to play a game in all – solo, duo, and squad.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but comparing them is quite tricky as they play in different regions. In the lifetime stats, Ajjubhai is ahead on both the fronts in all the modes.

It is not possible to compare their ranked stats as Yair17 hasn’t played any ranked matches in the new season.

