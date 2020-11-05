Ajjubhai vs Badge 99: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Content creation based on Free Fire has been on the rise, courtesy of the extensive viewership that the game enjoys on several platforms like YouTube and Facebook.

Ajjubhai and Badge 99 are two of the most popular YouTubers who create content on the fast-paced battle royale game.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in Free Fire.

Also Read: B2K (Born2Kill): Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596, and his in-game name is ajjubhai94.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Advertisement

Ajjubhai has played a total of 9515 squad matches and has secured 2437 victories, which makes his win rate 25.61%. He has also bagged 34897 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo matches, he has 300 Booyahs in 1615 games, translating to a win rate of 18.57%. He has also secured just over 6300 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 4.79.

Ajjubhai has also played 889 solo games and has emerged victorious in 76 of them, translating to a win rate of 8.54%. He has 2246 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.76 in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Ajjubhai has played 266 squad games and has won on 37 occasions, making his win rate 13.90%. He has 880 kills to his name at a K/D ratio of 3.84.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, he has a single victory from 27 games, with a win rate of 3.70%. He has also registered 94 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.62.

When it comes to the ranked solo games, he has played 22 games and is yet to win a match. He also has 21 frags at a K/D ratio that is just under 1.

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID and stats

Badge 99’s Free Fire ID is 317768081.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Badge 99 has played a total of 7487 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 1367 of them, which translates to a win rate of 18.25%. With 19164 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.13.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1949 games and has triumphed in 182, maintaining a win rate of 9.33%. He has registered 4179 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.37.

In the solo mode, the YouTuber has secured 84 wins in 1139 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 7.37%. In the process, he has racked up 2812 kills with a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

Advertisement

In the ongoing season, Badge 99 has 14 Booyahs in 71 squad games at a win rate of 19.71%. He has accumulated 228 kills and has a K/D ratio of 4.00 in this mode.

He has also played 4 duo matches and has won 1 of them. With a K/D ratio of 3.67, he has 11 kills in this mode.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the players continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

When we take a look at the lifetime stats of both players, Ajjubhai has an edge in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo, duo and squad matches.

When we compare the stats of the ongoing season, Badge99 has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in the squad matches.

However, it is not possible to compare the ranked solo and duo stats of the two players since Badge99 has played only 4 duo matches and is yet to play a single solo game.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Sudip Sarkar: Who has better stats in Free Fire?