B2K (Born2Kill): Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Free Fire enjoys a vast player base, hence expanding ever since its release about three years ago. These players also have a broad audience for the content centered around the game, which has resulted in widening the avenue of streaming and creating content on various platforms based on the game.

B2K, aka Born2Kill, is a very prominent Free Fire YouTuber from Tunisia. He has managed to attain a considerable fan base worldwide. In this article, we take a look at his real name, Free Fire ID, stats, and other details.

B2K’s (Born2Kill) real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

B2K’s real name is Moez Mansouri. His in-game name is B 2 K ✓ , and his Free Fire ID is 320653047. He is also the leader of the IM-50-MEMBER.

Lifetime stats

B2K has appeared in a total of 7569 squad matches and has triumphed in 1406 of them, translating to a win ratio of 18.57%. With 44027 kills, he has an astonishing K/D ratio of 7.14.

Coming to the duo mode, the player has 387 first-place finishes in 2243 games, which comes down to a win percentage of 17.25%. He has bagged 9107 kills, maintaining a brilliant K/D ratio of 4.91.

Lastly, in the solo mode, the YouTuber has taken part in 1377 matches and has outdone his foes in 169 of them, equating to a win rate of 12.27%. He has notched up 4488 kills at a fantastic K/D ratio of 3.72.

Ranked stats

Born2Kill has been featured in 101 squad games in the ongoing season and has emerged victorious in 16 of them, with a win ratio of 15.84%. He has registered 651 kills, with an amazing K/D ratio of 7.66.

In the duo mode, B2K has played 22 matches and has clinched two of them. In the process, he has racked up 157 kills for an excellent K/D ratio of 7.85.

The YouTuber has also played six solo games and has a single Booyah. He has eliminated 43 foes in these at a fantastic K/D ratio of 8.60.

His laptop specifications

CPU - Intel i7-8750H @ 2.20Ghz

GPU - RTX 2080 Max-Q (8GB GDDR6 VRAM)

RAM - 24GB DDR4 (2,666MHz)

Hard Disk - 1TB M.2 PCIe x4 SSD

Screen - 17.3-inch, Full HD

He uses BlueStacks, Tencent (Gameloop) to play Free Fire.

His YouTube channel

The first video on his channel was uploaded in May 2019, and since then, he has uploaded a total of 292 videos. B2K uploads clips and highlights of his gameplay on the channel and has a vast fan following worldwide. He has amassed over 5.32 million subscribers and has garnered over 340 million views in total.

In the last 30 days, he has accumulated over 350k subscribers, along with over 20 million views.

Click here to visit his channel.

His Social Media accounts

Instagram: Click here

Twitter: Click here

Facebook: Click here

