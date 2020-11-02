Ajjubhai vs BNL: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

With the rise in popularity of the fast-paced battle royale - Free Fire, several content creators have become quite prevalent among the game's community. Two of the most popular creators are Ajjubhai, aka Total Gaming, and BNL. They hail from India and Tunisia, respectively.

In this article, we take a look at their stats in Free Fire and compare them.

Also read: X-Mania: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 451012596.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Ajjubhai has taken part in 9470 squad games and has emerged victorious in 2431 games that come down to a win rate of 25.67%. He has also bagged 34723 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.93.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has precisely 300 victories in 1611 matches, translating to a win percentage of 18.62%. Ajjubhai has close to 6300 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 4.80.

Advertisement

The YouTuber has 76 Booyahs in 889 solo games, managing a win ratio of 8.54%. He has notched 2246 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 2.76.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

Ajjubhai has been featured in 216 squad games and has clinched 31 games for a win percentage of 14.35%. He has racked up 709 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.83.

The content creator has also taken part in 26 duo games and has a single victory. In these matches, he has amassed 91 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.64.

Ajjubhai has also played 22 solo matches but is yet to register a win, killing 21 foes in these matches.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Advertisement

BNL has played a total of 17621 squad games and has triumphed in 2914 of them, which comes down to a win rate of 16.53%. With 63395 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 4.31.

Coming to the duo mode, he has appeared in 764 games and has secured 84 wins, maintaining a win ratio of 10.99%. He has notched up 1431 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.10.

The YouTuber has played 1232 solo games and has 78 first-place finishes at a win percentage of 6.33%. BNL has 2385 kills in the mode, with a K/D ratio of 2.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

BNL has played 496 squad matches in the current ranked season, winning 35 for a win ratio of 7.05%. He has accumulated 1566 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.40.

Apart from this, he hasn't played any other matches.

Comparison

Both the YouTubers have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire, but it isn't easy to compare them as they play in different regions.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Ajjubhai has the edge in both the fronts – K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes. We cannot compare their ranked stats in solo and duo modes as BNL is yet to play a game in them. In the squad mode, Ajjubhai has a relatively better K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Rakesh00007: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?