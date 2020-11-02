X-Mania: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

Over the last few years, Free Fire has become one of the most played battle royale games on the mobile platform. Due to its immense growth, several players have now started creating content on the game on various streaming platforms.

X-Mania is a renowned Indian Free Fire content creator. In this article, we take a look at his real name, ID, stats, K/D ratio and more.

X-Mania’s real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

X-Mania’s real name is Hemant Vyas, and his Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania's Lifetime Stats

X-Mania has played a total of 8746 squad games and has triumphed in 2061 of them, which translates to a win rate of 23.56%. He has also tallied 26630 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 3.98.

In the duo mode, he has played 2694 games and has secured 473 victories, which makes his win rate 17.57%. He has racked up 7865 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.54.

Meanwhile, in the solo mode, X-Mania has 400 wins in 2877 games, which translates to a win rate of 13.90%. With 8079 kills to his name in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 3.26.

Ranked stats

X-Mania's Ranked Stats

In the ranked mode, X-Mania has played 113 squad games and has registered 25 victories, with a win rate of 22.12%. He has killed 309 opponents and has a K/D ratio of 3.51.

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 20 games and has won 2. He has tallied 61 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 3.39.

X-Mania has also played 4 solo matches and has registered 10 kills in this mode.

X-Mania's YouTube channel

Hemant Vyas started creating content on YouTube over one year ago. The first video on his channel was posted in July 2019. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 54 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of over 881 thousand and has more than 39 million views combined.

Click here to visit his YouTube channel.

X-Mania's social media accounts

To visit X-Mania's Instagram profile, click here.

To visit X-Mania's Twitter profile, click here.

X-Mania also streams on Booyah. Click here to visit his profile.

