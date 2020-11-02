BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

BUDI01 GAMING is a renowned Indonesian content creator who is famous for the videos that he makes on Garena's quick-paced battle royale, Free Fire.

In this article, we take a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

Also read: SK Sabir Boss vs Ajjubhai: Who has better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

BUDI01 GAMING’s Free Fire ID and stats

BUDI01 GAMING's Free Fire ID is 119413181l.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BUDI01 GAMING has played a total of 9178 squad games and has triumphed in 2162 of them. With 41061 kills in this mode, he has a K/D ratio of 5.72.

Advertisement

When it comes to the duo mode, he has played 1771 games and has secured 291 victories. He has tallied 8197 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 5.54.

In the solo mode, the famous content creator has played 3012 matches and has 509 wins. He has registered 15192 kills in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 6.07.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, BUDI01 GAMING has played 329 matches and has 86 Booyahs. He has tallied 1452 frags in this mode and has a K/D ratio of 5.98.

He has also played 11 games in the duo mode but is yet to secure a win. With a K/D ratio of 4.18, he has notched up 46 kills.

In the solo mode, BUDI01 GAMING has bagged 21 wins from 110 games. He has accumulated 682 kills with a K/D ratio of 7.66.

BUDI01 GAMING's setup

Monitor: Asus ROG 240Hz, 24inch

Processor: Intel Core i9-9900KF 3.60 GHz

RAM: 32 GB

Graphics Card: RTX 2080 SUPER

Webcam: Logitech C922

Keyboard: Keychron K2

Mouse: Logitech Pro Wireless

Headphones: Steelseries Arctis Pro Wireless Gaming

Mic: HyperX Quadcast Microphone Condenser

Mousepad: STRacing RGB

Advertisement

BUDI01 GAMING's YouTube channel

BUDI01 GAMING started creating content on YouTube over a year ago. Since then, he has uploaded a total of 143 videos. He currently boasts a subscriber count of 8.12 million and has over 550 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

BUDI01 GAMING's social media accounts

BUDI01 GAMING is active on Instagram and Facebook. Here are the links to his accounts:

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Also Read: How to take part in Free Fire Diwali Event 2020 and win rewards: Step-by-step guide