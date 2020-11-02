SK Sabir Boss vs Rakesh00007: Who has the better lifetime stats in Free Fire?

Streaming and creating content on Garena Free Fire is currently on the rise due to the game's massive viewership. Several exemplary players have taken it up, and SK Sabir Boss and Rakesh00007 are a part of them. They are part of the BOSS guild and have impressive stats in the game.

In this article, we compare the lifetime stats of both the players.

Also read: Amitbhai vs CRX-Pahadi: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

SK Sabir Boss’ Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

His Free Fire ID is 55479535.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

SK Sabir Boss has taken part in 25341 squad games and has done better than his foes in 8429 games, sustaining a win rate of 33.26%. He has bagged 90011 kills for a K/D ratio of 5.32.

He has played fewer solo and duo matches. The YouTuber has featured in 2865 duo matches and has emerged victorious in 596 of them, with a win rate of 20.80%. SK Sabir Boss has amassed 7784 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.43.

Advertisement

In the solo games, he has played 1575 games and has a winning tally of 141, with a win rate of 8.95%. SK Sabir Boss has amassed over 3200 kills and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.24.

Rakesh00007’s Free Fire ID and lifetime stats

His Free Fire ID is 47282554.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Rakesh00007 has participated in 19043 matches in the squad mode and has remained undefeated in 5943 of them, converting to a win percentage of 31.20%. With 85580 kills, he has managed a K/D ratio of 6.53.

Coming to the duo matches, the YouTuber has 388 first position finishes in 2363 games, which comes down to a win rate of 16.41%. He has notched 7834 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.97.

Lastly, in the solo matches, he has 455 Booyahs from 2334 solo matches for a win rate of 19.49%. Rakesh00007 has over 8752 kills in these matches and has upheld a K/D ratio of 4.66.

Advertisement

Comparison

In the lifetime squad mode, SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate while Rakesh00007 has a better K/D ratio.

The same is the case in the duo matches, i.e., SK Sabir Boss leads in the win rate while Rakesh00007 has a better K/D ratio.

Coming to the solo games, Rakesh has an edge on both the fronts, i.e., K/D ratio and win rate.

Also read: Ankush FREEFIRE: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more