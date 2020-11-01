Ankush FREEFIRE: Real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more

The content creation scene of Free Fire has bloomed with the rise in popularity of the battle royale title. However, it has not become a career option for many gamers across the world yet.

Ankush FREEFIRE is a renowned Free Fire content creator from India. In this article, we look at his real name, country, Free Fire ID, stats, and more.

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Real name, Free Fire ID, and stats

His real name is Ankush Tripathi, and his Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has appeared in a total of 20433 squad games in Free Fire and has ended up winning 8468 of them, which translates to a win ratio of 41.44%. He has notched up 73344 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.13.

Coming to the duo mode, the YouTuber has featured in 2937 games and has bagged 1195 wins, having a win percentage of 40.68. With 10706 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 6.15.

Lastly, in the solo mode, Ankush has secured 119 wins in 887 games, which comes down to a win rate of 13.41%. In the process, he has 2488 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

The content creator has played 176 squad games in the current season and has registered 48 wins for a win ratio of 27.27%. He has racked up 817 kills with a K/D ratio of 6.38.

In the duo mode, Ankush has made an appearance in 31 games and has won six of them. He has accumulated 179 kills in the mode with a K/D ratio of 7.16.

His PC Setup

CPU - Intel Core i9-9900KF

GPU - GALAX GeForce® RTX 2080 Ti SG

RAM - CORSAIR Vengeance LPX (8GB X 2) 16GB DDR4 3200MHZ C16

M.2 SSD - Samsung 970 EVO Plus 500 GB NVMe M.2 PCle Internal Solid State Drive

SATA SSD - WD Green 1 TB 2.5 inch SATA III Internal Solid State Drive

HDD - Seagate Barracuda 2TB HDD (ST2000DM005)

MOTHERBOARD - GIGABYTE Z390 AORUS Master

PSU - Corsair Power Supplies, RMX 850W CP -9020093-NA

MONITOR - LG Ultragear (27GK750) 27 INCH, 240Hz Frame Rate

His YouTube channel

Ankush started creating content on YouTube around a year ago. Since then, he has become quite popular amongst the community and has uploaded 237 videos. He currently has over 2.84 million subscribers and has over 245 million views.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

He is also active on Instagram; click here to visit his account.

