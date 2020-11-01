Amitbhai vs CRX-Pahadi: Who has the better stats in Free Fire?

The popularity of the fast-paced battle royale game – Garena Free Fire has established the base for its multifaceted growth, including esports and content creation.

Amit Sharma, popularly known by his in-game name Amitbhai or his YouTube channel named Desi Gamers, is immensely popular in the Free Fire community. Lokesh Karakoti, aka CRX-Pahadi, is a professional Free Fire player and a YouTuber. He was also the top fragger in the FFIC Grand Finals.

In this article, we compare the stats of both the players in the game.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 206746194, and his in-game name is AmitBhai-->.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

Amitbhai has taken part in 6964 squad matches and has emerged victorious in 2006 games that come down to a win rate of 28.80%. He boasts over 18000 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.65.

The famous YouTuber has 671 Booyahs in 3750 games with a win percentage of 17.89% when it comes to the duo mode. He has bagged 9678 kills, retaining a K/D ratio of 3.14.

He has remained unbeaten on 251 occasions in 3056 solo matches, in the process eliminating 6688 foes. Amitbhai has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.38 and a win ratio of 8.21%.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

Amitbhai has taken part in 130 squad matches and has triumphed in 31 of those, translating to a win rate of 23.84%. He has notched close to 350 kills and has managed a K/D ratio of 3.51.

He has earned three victories in 35 duo matches, with a win rate of 8.57%, and claiming 111 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.47.

Lastly, Amitbhai has played 21 solo games, winning two of those for a win rate of 9.52%. With 59 kills against his name, he has a K/D ratio of 3.11.

CRX-Pahadi’s Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 147098967, and his in-game name is CRX-Pahadi.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime Stats

CRX-Pahadi has played 17921 squad matches and has bettered his foes in close to 4600 games, equating to a win rate of 25.63%. He has amassed 57849 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.34.

The professional player has played 1972 games and has registered 215 wins with a win ratio of 10.90%, racking up 4115 kills at a K/D ratio of 2.34.

In the solo matches, he has secured the first position 234 times in 1510 games, upholding a win rate of 15.49%. CRX-Pahadi has 5055 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.96.

Ranked stats

Ranked Stats

CRX-Pahadi has played 108 squad matches in the ongoing ranked season and has a win tally of 19 with a win rate of 17.59%. He is just three kills away from 400 frags, with a K/D ratio of 4.46 in these matches.

The YouTuber has played five duo games and has clinched two of them. He has amassed 29 kills in these matches, for a win rate of 40% and K/D ratio of 9.67.

In the solo matches, CRX-Pahadi has engaged in 25 solo matches, attaining victory in four of those, which comes down to a win ratio of 16%. With 122 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 5.81.

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the YouTubers continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

When we compare both the players’ lifetime stats, Amitbhai takes the lead in the win rate and K/D ratio in the duo matches. At the same time, CRX-Pahadi has an edge on both fronts in the solo games. Amitbhai has a better win rate in the squad games while CRX-Pahadi leaps ahead in terms of the K/D ratio.

In the ongoing season, CRX Pahadi has a higher K/D ratio and a better win rate in both solo and duo matches. He also has a better K/D ratio in the squad matches, while Amitbhai has a better win rate.

